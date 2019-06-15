Patrick Beverley talks free agency, possible union with Bulls: 'I bleed Chicago'

Patrick Beverley will have his eye on Chicago once free agency begins. (Getty Images)

When NBA free agency kicks off in a couple of weeks, Patrick Beverley will likely have a litany of teams calling for his favors, but it’s his hometown Chicago Bulls that the veteran guard has his eyes on.

Speaking to the Chicago Tribune, Beverley said that “he’s open to anything,” but a chance to play with his hometown Bulls would be an amazing opportunity.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I am Chicago. I’m from Chicago. I bleed Chicago,” Beverley said.

Recently, Beverley has been flirting on social media about the possibility of joining the Bulls.

He’s retweeted a fan video calling on him to come home, congratulated Roy Rogers on becoming an assistant coach on Jim Boylen’s staff and shared his happiness of being back in his hometown.

Glad to be back home!!!!! #chicagoday1 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 4, 2019

“I’m a Chicago kid. So of course I’m open to playing for the Chicago Bulls if that’s a team that’s interested in me,” Beverley said.

Still, he recognizes that his own desires may not line up with what’s best for him overall. “At the same time, any decision that is made, it’s never personal. It’s always business. I have to make the right decision for me and my family.”

‘The Bulls got a good young core’

Should Beverley unite with the Bulls, he would bring veteran leadership to an extremely young team.

The Bulls boast young players in guard Zach LaVine, forward Lauri Markkanen and center Wendell Carter Jr.

This year, the team finished with 22-60 record, fourth-worst in the league which earned them a lottery draft pick. During next week’s draft, the team will pick from the No. 7 spot and add to their young core.

Story continues

Beverley recognizes the young core and the potential they have to compete as well as the coaching hires made. “[The Bulls] got a good young core,” he said. “Coach JB, he seems pretty cool. They just hired Roy Rogers and I’m real familiar with him.”

He added, “They got some young stars in the making. Of course Zach LaVine is a stud. [Lauri] Markkanen is going to be a stud. Wendell Carter Jr. is going to be a stud. It’s all about making the right decision. If it’s not me, then it’s still all love.”

Wherever he does go, Beverley is committed to taking that team to the playoffs.

“I feel like any team I’m on, I can help take that team to the playoffs,” Beverley said. “Just me, my attitude, what I bring defensively, my grit and grind, my ability to play make, rebound and make shots, the leader I am, I’m excited to see what door opens. If it’s a young team or older veteran team, I’m ready.”

The NBA free agency period commences on June 30.

More from Yahoo Sports: