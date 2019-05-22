Patrick Beverley says Clippers gave Warriors best challenge in playoffs originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is a confident person.

Beverley doesn't back down from anybody and he speaks his mind freely.

On Tuesday morning, he made the following declaration on Twitter:

We really challenged them better than anybody!!! Don't tweet me back. — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 21, 2019

Sorry Mr. Beverley, but we respectfully disagree.

Here were the results of the Warriors-Clippers first-round NBA playoff series:

Game 1 = Warriors 121, Clippers 104

Game 2 = Clippers 135, Warriors 131 (Golden State led by 31 points with about 7:30 left in the third quarter)

Game 3 = Warriors 132, Clippers 105

Game 4 = Warriors 113, Clippers 105

Game 5 = Clippers 129, Warriors 101

Game 6 = Warriors 129, Clippers 110













The Dubs' average margin of victory was nearly 18 points.

In the second round, the Rockets beat the Warriors twice and every game was decided by six points or less.

Although Golden State swept Portland in the Western Conference finals, the Blazers had the following leads:

Game 2 = 17 points early in the third quarter

Game 3 = 18 points late in the second quarter

Game 4 = 17 points with less than two minutes left in the third quarter







While you could make the argument that the Clippers gave a better challenge than the Blazers, the Rockets clearly were the most formidable foe.

