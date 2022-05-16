Patrick Beverley hilariously compares Steph Curry, Chris Paul preparation

PatBev hilariously compares preparation for Steph, CP3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

How Patrick Beverley prepares for matchups against the NBA's best point guards depends on the player.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard joined Stephen A. Smith and Mike Greenberg Monday morning on ESPN's "Get Up," where he discussed how his preparation would differ for Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul compared to Steph Curry.

PatBev says heâ€™s staying up and enjoying steak/wine the night before playing CP3â€¦



In bed at 8pm and telling his mom and girl not to bother him when he has Steph the next night



"Do guys in the NBA go to sleep early the night before playing the Phoenix Suns? Hell no," Beverley said. "...I'm going to Steak 44 over there in Phoenix, I'm having a nice little wine, probably sweat it out at the pregame shoot-around and get ready for Chris Paul.

"Steph Curry? I'm going to bed at eight o'clock. Mom don't call me, my girl don't call me, I'm locked in right now. It's two different monsters."

How Beverley prepares for a matchup against Paul -- one of the greatest point guards in the history of the game -- sounds pretty nice, actually. For Curry, Beverley treats it like a school night before a big exam the next day.

If Beverley's preparation works and he happens to beat Curry, then of course the steak dinner will follow.

With the Dallas Mavericks set to face off against Curry and the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday at Chase Center, Luka Dončić and Co. might need to steal a page out of Beverley's game plan in order to beat the Warriors.

