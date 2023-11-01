Patrick Beverley gives his thoughts on Sixers trading James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers will now look to move on as they have sent James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers following a tumultuous summer and some uncertainty to begin the season concerning his playing availability.

The Sixers are handing the keys to the offense to Tyrese Maxey who is off to a terrific start in the 2023-24 season. The young guard out of Kentucky is coming off Player of the Week honors and will be looking to continue to grow under new coach Nick Nurse.

On the latest episode of “The Pat Bev Pod”, Patrick Beverley gave his thoughts on the Harden trade as he believes the Sixers will remain contenders:

I’m a basketball player. I’ve been on teams where the Kawhi’s (Leonard), the Paul George, James, the Dwight’s (Howard), you know what I’m saying? You need everybody but I mean, the way things are going and the way the ball is moving, and the way that you can’t really key in on one or two guys, it’s been good. Without him too, we got to find a way to win games and be competitive also and I think the competitive nature won’t allow you to think anything less.

A new era has begun in Philly… EP 56 OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/wDtrKRgU0D — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) November 1, 2023

The Sixers will remain contenders as long as Maxey can continue his torrid pace. While he won’t shoot 56% from deep throughout the entire season, it will be imperative for him to continue to score at an elite level and make plays for others in this new offense and the new role he has in front of him without Harden.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire