Patrick Beverley, Gary Trent Jr. get technical fouls before game even starts

Jon Krawczynski: The game hasn’t even started and we already have double technicals on Gary Trent Jr and Patrick Beverley, jockeying before opening tip

Trent and Barnes, who went 4-for-25 in New Orleans a couple days ago, hit 8 of their first 9 shots tonight. Question is: does Patrick Beverley get credited with an assist for each of ’em? – 8:31 PM

Judging on Gary Trent’s play, I’d like to request whatever Patrick Beverley said to him pre-game to be my morning alarm. – 8:25 PM

If Monday’s 30-point loss in New Orleans wasn’t enough to get the Raptors’ attention going into this one, Patrick Beverley certainly did. – 8:17 PM

Wolves putting Patrick Beverley on Pascal Siakam tonight – 8:14 PM

I actually love Patrick Beverly, and am not surprised one bit that Gary Trent Jr. won’t have any of his BS. – 8:13 PM

Patrick Beverley and Gary Trent Jr. just got a double technical before the tip off – 8:11 PM

We’ve got double Ts on Trent and Beverley before the tip!

This one might be fun – 8:11 PM

Double technicals before the game even starts on Trent Jr. and Beverley. – 8:11 PM

With #Raptors stud Gary Trent Jr. at Target Center tonight to play the #Timberwolves, fun to look back at stories I did on him when he was at Apple Valley HS. BTW, Nowell and Vanderbilt were teammates of his on the USA U16 team I reference: pic.twitter.com/NsQhV8rOih – 6:21 PM

Timberwolves have made the Patrick Beverley extension official. A one-year, $13 million deal. Beverley gets a great payday, Wolves retain flexibility into the future. Good for both sides. – 10:09 AM

Minnesota Thank You❤️🙏🏾🐺🐺🙏🏾 – 11:27 PM

Pat Beverley sucked the soul out of this #Hornets backcourt late in the game. – 10:51 PM

Gary Trent Jr. is two for his last two! – 9:43 PM

Gary Trent’s finally on the board, knocking down a 3 after missing his first 11 shots… and just as I was looking up the franchise record for most FGA in a game without hitting a shot.

(Rafer Alston went 0-for-12 in January of 2005, in case you were wondering) – 9:41 PM

