Patrick Beverley fined for egregious flop involving James Harden





Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, as usual, was all over the court in Friday’s 122-119 home win over the Houston Rockets. He played 19 minutes and had just 6 points and three rebounds, but was his usual pesky self.

Beverley will also walk away $5,000 lighter after committing this rather egregious flop, trying to draw a foul on James Harden early in the first quarter:

LAC’s Patrick Beverley fined $5000 for violating league’s anti-flopping rules for the 2nd time this season on Nov.22 vs. HOU. pic.twitter.com/CMvukpXIxY — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) November 23, 2019

Because it was his second flopping violation this season, Beverley was fined.

But can we just admire this flop, in all its Academy Award-worthy beauty, one more time?

Patrick Beverley with the flop of the century 👏 pic.twitter.com/fUbqNGaAUs — NBA Buckets (@NBA_Buckets) November 23, 2019

Not only does Beverley initiate contact by thrusting his body into Harden’s, but then he recoils and springs back like a cat falling backwards.

Later in the game, Harden fouled out Beverley on a killer stepback three — which he made for a four-point play:

James Harden fouls out Patrick Beverley. What a move pic.twitter.com/1Dhl12icZW — Michael Shapiro (@mshap2) November 23, 2019

But Beverley had the last laugh, even from the bench. After Russell Westbrook missed a go-ahead 3-pointer in the dying seconds, Beverley mocked Westbrook’s shooting motion:

Pat Beverley mocked Russ' go-ahead shot attempt and Westbrook chirped back 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Obu5vq9BbA — ESPN (@espn) November 23, 2019

He may be a constant name on the NBA’s anti-flopping list, and he may annoy opponents to no end — but that’s Beverley’s niche. And it looks like the Rockets are just the latest victim.

