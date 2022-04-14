Patrick Beverley fined $30,000

Chris Haynes: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $30,000 for his postgame remarks at the podium and on social media about the Los Angeles Clippers.

Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes

NBA fines Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley $30,000 for inappropriate statements during a media interview and on social media including the egregious (NBA’s word, not mine) use of profanity. pic.twitter.com/c9DlEThL2m – 12:40 PM

NBA just fined Patrick Beverley, announcement via email press release – 12:34 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Patrick Beverley has been fined $30,000 for his comments about the Clippers during his postgame interview and on social media, per the NBA. – 12:34 PM

NBA fines the Wolves’ Patrick Beverley $30K: pic.twitter.com/9lT1yjVcKS – 12:34 PM

The NBA fined Pat Beverley for his postgame comments and IG story pic.twitter.com/GRGUY5uvpa – 12:32 PM

The NBA has fined Wolves guard Patrick Beverley $30,000 for “inappropriate statements during a media interview and on social media .. including the egregious use of profanity.” – 12:32 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $30,000 for his postgame remarks at the podium and on social media about the Los Angeles Clippers. – 12:31 PM

The NBA fined Patrick Beverley $30,000 for what it called “inappropriate comments” during his post-game interview and on social media following the T-Wolves’ play-in win over the Clippers – 12:31 PM

Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $30,000 for making inappropriate statements in a media interview and on social media, NBA says. – 12:31 PM

Wolves Pat Beverley fined by NBA pic.twitter.com/rhjB9YPdXq – 12:31 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Selfishly, the best part of Pat Bev joining the Wolves is Ant growing up in a media environment where he’s seen it’s cool to do WHATEVER you want to do in front of the mic

pic.twitter.com/Vwk1zICLjt – 2:19 AM

Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney

Just dropped our PLAY-IN edition of Group Chat, feat. games that matter, general Nets confusion, a whole lot of Pat Beverley, and our title-shot power rankings: open.spotify.com/episode/5rYZ0Y… – 5:59 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

When did Patrick Beverley start thinking about jumping on the scorer’s table?

“The night before” 😂

There are too many great moments from this interview to choose from. @Kendrick Perkins @Vince Carter @Rjeff24 pic.twitter.com/G7ztxzHlVq – 5:22 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Game of Zones needs to come back for a one off episode on Patrick Beverley – 3:46 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Patrick Beverley came on NBA Today after the Wolves’ play-in win stunting in a Versace robe. He said he came up with the idea of throwing his jersey into the stands the night before the Clips game and then got the win to make the moment happen. It’s good to be Pat Bev right now pic.twitter.com/cwJ9guj0Aq – 3:40 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

i wrote about how the patrick beverley experience™ has been everything the timberwolves need it to be

https://t.co/PuaM2Au3mn pic.twitter.com/9pOCQhgvg4 – 1:32 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

Steven Adams and Pat Bev on same court you say? pic.twitter.com/dYotrh6nNK – 12:55 PM

JD Shaw: Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $25,000 for improper conduct toward a game official when he was ejected against the Bulls on Sunday. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / April 12, 2022