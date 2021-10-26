Patrick Beverley is a pest.

A love-him-when-he’s-on-your-team, hate-him-when-he’s-not pest.

In a stunt appreciated only in Minnesota, Beverley crowded Jonas Valanciunas as the Pelicans center prepared to shoot a free throw last night. Valanciunas nudged Beverley away. A small back-and-forth ensued, and the players received a double technical foul.

It’s absurd the referees punished Valanciunas. Beverley had no business in the free-throw circle. Valanciunas’ light push didn’t rate relative to Beverley being such a nuisance. This only encourages the free-throw shooter to react more harshly next time. Presumably, Valanciunas could have given Beverley a much bigger shove and still wound up with only half a double tech.

Valanciunas got the last laugh though, scoring 22 points and grabbing 23 rebounds in New Orleans’ 107-108 win over the Timberwolves.

He made the free throw, too.

More on the Pelicans

NBA had so many great dunks yesterday Kobe Bryant, LeBron headline final 25 (well, 26) names for NBA 75th anniversary... Three things to know: Knicks, Celtics remind us it’s about the game

Patrick Beverley digs into Jonas Valanciunas as Valanciunas readies to shoot FT, incites small skirmish originally appeared on NBCSports.com