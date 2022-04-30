Patrick Beverley on D’Angelo Russell: I feel like he could have ended better… he felt that

Christopher Hine: Beverley on D’Angelo Russell: “I feel like he could have ended better. Everyone felt that, he felt that. We need him a lot and, just one of those series. And it’s something he’s gonna learn from.”

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Patrick Beverley said the word “experience” ten times in his exit interview this morning — both in terms of gaining it from being in the playoffs but also in the terms of needing to add it this summer. – 10:43 AM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Beverley on D’Angelo Russell: “I feel like he could have ended better. Everyone felt that, he felt that. We need him a lot and, just one of those series. And it’s something he’s gonna learn from.” – 10:37 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Patrick Beverley said before the season that he gave D’Angelo Russell a set of challenges.

Here’s Beverley today when asked about how Russell answered those challenges this season: pic.twitter.com/CtfgKbVmA9 – 10:33 AM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Patrick Beverley says he plans to have Jaden McDaniels with working out with him and Kawhi Leonard this summer – 10:15 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Patrick Beverley said he is going to have Jaden McDaniels with him this summer for training.

Beverley said he works out with Kawhi Leonard, and wants to show McDaniels how he and Kawhi do things. – 10:13 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Patrick Beverley on what it will take to be able to be able to have a defense next season that can switch everything: “personnel” – 10:09 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Exit interviews bright and early. Pat Bev says he hasn’t gone to bed yet. pic.twitter.com/D2pgAiSUWN – 10:03 AM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

If anyone is complaining about DLo not being on the court and is blaming coaching for making the correct and sound decision, they probably don’t know what they’re looking at. 🤷🏽‍♂️ – 12:06 AM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Dlo still on the bench on an offensive possession. Gonna be a must watch presser. – 11:39 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Desmond Bane just nailed a 3-pointer to give the Grizzlies a two-point lead as Pat Bev flew by him into the first row. Wow – 11:35 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Finch is really getting after it – DLO getting the hook in place of JMac. – 11:31 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Beverley slid in very late, Griz should have challenged 6th foul on Brooks.

Also notable: McLaughlin in for Russell. Major stones by Finch if he rolls with this rest of way. – 11:28 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

interesting to see Chris Finch go right back to Jordan McLaughlin after a few more ineffective D’Angelo Russell minutes – 11:28 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

My fault, that was Pat Beverley drawing the charge. – 11:27 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

JMac is subbing in… presumably for DLo – 11:25 PM

Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke

DLo back on the court and I feel worse. – 11:18 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

IT’S ROCKIN’ IN MINNESOTA ‼️

KAT drops a dime to Pat Bev for the 3 🎯

pic.twitter.com/PAUuWurfV3 – 11:02 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

The Timberwolves have gone with Pat Bev on Desmond Bane and they’re still loading up when Ja Morant drives the ball. I mean, Dillon Brooks is probably getting the easiest shots on the perimeter right now. All about makes and misses. He’s 7 of 16 and leads Memphis with 17 points. – 10:49 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Anthony Edwards looking at KAT and DLo like . . . pic.twitter.com/nyHVltZhfV – 10:07 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Wolves currently playing Beverley, Russell and McLaughlin together, pushing Ant to the de facto 4 spot. – 10:04 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

a “too small” AND a “rock the baby” in the same taunt by Pat Bev.

you ask: will he ever learn?

i answer: will you? – 10:02 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Did Pat Bev just hit them with the Russell Westbrook rock a baby celly? Lmao – 10:00 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Bro, Pat Bev rocking the baby after the and-one 😂😂😂 – 10:00 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Memphis adjusting to having Dillon Brooks guard Anthony Edwards.

Brooks had been guarding D’Angelo Russell. Now Desmond Bane is on DLo. – 9:20 PM

Mark Giannotto: Karl-Anthony Towns said Minnesota did not have a players only meeting ahead of tonight’s Game 6, as had been reported elsewhere. “This is why I don’t look at Twitter. Y’all be making s— up.” -via Twitter @mgiannotto / April 29, 2022