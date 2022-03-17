Patrick Beverley calls Russell Westbrook trash after forcing steal

Bleacher Report: Patrick Beverley appears to call Russell Westbrook “trash” after a steal 👀

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron has drawn 3 charges tonight, including 2 on KAT, and the most recent one on Edwards.

Westbrook followed with his first made jumper, a 3, to get LAL within 9 at 73-64, midway through the 3rd. – 9:46 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Russell Westbrook makes a wide-open three. It’s a nine-point game. – 9:46 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Patrick Beverley is “guarding” Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/73mp4qF4WR – 9:36 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Nikola Jokic in just 26 minutes played tonight:

✅ 29 PTS

✅ 13 REB

✅ 8 AST

✅ 10-14 FG

It’s the 44th time Jokic has recorded at least 20p/10r/5a in a game this season.

The only player since the ABA-NBA merger with more such games in a single season is Russell Westbrook (49). – 9:33 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

One player in double digits.

Melo – 5-for-10: 13 pts

LeBron – 3-for-12: 8 pts

Westbrook – 3-for-6: 7 pts

Lakers – 2-for-21 3PT: 9.5%

Maybe opponents should just start the game with a 20-point lead? Would it make any difference?

Lakers down 21 at the half, 67-46 – 9:20 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

this Pat Bev/Westbrook sequence. yikes. pic.twitter.com/U3xETxd2KQ – 9:18 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Patrick Beverley is NOT respecting Russell Westbrook’s jump shot – 9:16 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers forced an end-of-clock miss .. then Pat Beverley took the rebound from Carmelo Anthony to make the putback.

It’s that kind of game. Again. – 9:16 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

After Nathan Knight got wide open for a dunk earlier, Westbrook took a moment to look up to the ceiling as if to say, “why?” – 9:00 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

End of the first quarter and the Timberwolves lead 31-17. Towns and Beverley with 9 a piece. Beasley with 7. Only note: clean up the turnovers. – 8:43 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

That Russ tech brought to you by Patrick Beverley – 8:16 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

The crowd is hanging on every Westbrook shot, cheering the misses. – 8:13 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Crowd bellowing “shoooot” every time Westbrook has the ball. – 8:12 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Lakers’ starters vs. Minnesota:

Dwight Howard

LeBron James

Austin Reaves

Malik Monk

Russell Westbrook – 7:32 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Starters at Minnesota: Westbrook, Monk, Reaves, LeBron and Howard. – 7:31 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Naz Reid is OUT tonight with back spasms.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Jordan McLaughlin and Patrick Beverley are IN – 7:25 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

Among the discussion on this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Marcus Thompson & guests @Travonne & @ChrisBHaynes:

•Why Tray is “Black Tray”

•Why players clap back on social

•Naomi Osaka

•Westbrook

•Dubs are back

•Just listen in!: theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 2:22 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

New BS Podcast includes…

—KG + the Best Teammates Ever, Westbrook, Embiid, the Celts, & the Icons Club with Jackie MacMullan

—Wilson/Denver scenarios, surprising NFL signings + Tampa’s splurge w/ @DannyBKelly

Listen on Spotify: https://t.co/1LlFJgqGMn

Not covered: Young love pic.twitter.com/z4leJgXHqc – 12:11 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Jaden McDaniels is OUT for Wednesday’s game against LA

Four Wolves players are QUESTIONABLE

Patrick Beverley (ear injury)

– played on Monday

Jordan McLaughlin (groin tightness)

– sat Monday

Naz Reid (back spasms)

– Sat Monday

Jarred Vanderbilt (quad contusion)

– Sat last 2 games – 8:54 PM

Patrick Beverley @patbev21

Witnessed a man score 60, and got the W. Life is good❤️🙏🏾❤️🐺🐺🐺 @Karl-Anthony Towns – 9:48 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Wolves made an opponent season high 28 free throws against San Antonio.

KAT (15) and Beverley (7) had 22 of the 28 MIN free throws. – 11:24 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Zach Collins given a technical foul for stepping over Pat Beverley, look at where the ref makes the call from. pic.twitter.com/sG01Z7yKMA – 10:21 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Zach Collins just Iverson’d Beverley and got a technical for it. – 10:16 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

In addition to Jarred Vanderbilt and Naz Reid, Jordan McLaughlin has been ruled out for tonight with groin tightness. But Patrick Beverley will make his return.

Jaden McDaniels get the start in place of Vanderbilt. DLo + Beverley + Edwards + McDaniels + KAT will be the starters. – 8:04 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch says Patrick Beverley (eardrum) and Jordan McLaughlin (groin) are game-time decisions – 7:08 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Naz Reid is OUT tonight, Chris Finch said. Reid has back spasms. Patrick Beverley and Jordan McLaughlin are game-time decisions. – 7:05 PM

