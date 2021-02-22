Patrick Beverley knocked Jeff Green out of the Nets’ win over the Clippers yesterday with an illegal screen.

As Green writhed in pain on the floor, Beverley protested the call.

Even after Green left the court with a shoulder injury, Beverley apparently wasn’t done discussing the incident.

Beverley seemingly mimicked Green’s injury – holding his shoulder, wiggling and exaggerating a pained facial expression – as play resumed:

Beverley has long been criticized for playing a reckless style that can injury opponents. Hurting them then ridiculing them after would be a new cherry on top.

Patrick Beverley appears to mock injured Jeff Green (video) originally appeared on NBCSports.com