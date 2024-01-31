Patrick Beverley with a 2 Pt vs. Golden State Warriors
Joel Embiid missed the last two games for Philadelphia with a knee injury, and returned to the court on Tuesday night.
Jess Smith will lead the newest WNBA team when it enters the league officially in 2025.
The NFL again had to dig deep to find a QB for the AFC.
The Chiefs are just one of three teams since 2005 to win a Super Bowl wearing non-white jerseys.
Could the rookie receiver face discipline from the NFL over sports bets he allegedly placed while he was in college?
Peter Angelos led a group that bought the Orioles for $40 million in 1993.
Charles McDonald is joined by Sports Info Solutions' Bryce Rossler to give their thoughts on the fallout from the Conference Championship games this past weekend and react to some of the latest head coach and coordinator news around the NFL. Charles and Bryce start off with the Baltimore Ravens and what went wrong for them against the Kansas City Chiefs. Charles is high on the KC defense and thinks they have what it takes to slow down the San Francisco 49ers. The duo move on to the NFC Championship game, as they discuss Brock Purdy and his overrated play this postseason, what's next for the Detroit Lions and whether or not to pay Jared Goff. Later, Charles and Bryce react to some breaking coach news, including Arthur Smith becoming the new offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers (and what went wrong for him as a playcaller in Atlanta) and Lions OC Ben Johnson deciding to stay in Detroit instead of taking a head coaching job. The hosts finish off the show with their thoughts on offensive vs. defensive head coaches and their favorite head coach hire so far (things are looking up for the Carolina Panthers!)
The 49ers are still favored in Super Bowl LVIII.
Arizona and Kansas State and Baylor and Utah already had games on the schedule before the Pac-12 teams moved to the Big 12.
There are NBA teams in need of rim protection and help in the front court, but this year's crop of college basketball bigs doesn't exactly have scouts salivating.
Kelce is the No. 3 favorite to score a TD behind Christian McCaffrey and Isiah Pacheco.
For the first time since Spagnuolo took over in 2019, the Chiefs have a truly stifling defense.
There was drama during warmups ahead of Sunday's AFC championship game.
The allure of Las Vegas and two marquee franchises is already driving the ticket market toward unprecedented highs.
The Tigers also lost to No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday.
Super Bowl LVIII is set: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers. But before we dive into the Super Bowl rematch in Las Vegas we have to decompress from a wild Championship Sunday. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don recap the NFC and AFC title games and where the losing teams in Detroit and Baltimore go from here.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas will have many storylines, including the host city itself.
The losers from the conference championships have a long road back.
Tyrese Haliburton has missed 10 of the last 11 games with a hamstring injury.
Who makes it out of the Big 12 on top is still anybody's guess.