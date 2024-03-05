Patrick Beverley with the And-1!

Beverley confirmed the trade on social media.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Broncos' offseason, including the big Russell Wilson decision and a host of other issues.
How's your team feeling heading into the start of the 2024 season? Find out right here.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
The non-exclusive designation allows Sneed to negotiate with other teams while the Chiefs have the right to match any competing offer.
Jorge Martin highlights a player to get excited about for each MLB fan base, and how they can impact fantasy baseball in 2024.
The Combine turned a draft that was top heavy with QBs into one that is also deep with QBs.
Fatukasi was reportedly fired on his birthday.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem allegedly asked for a penalty against Fernando Alonso to be rescinded.
Tension continues to swirl around F1's top team and driver as unanswered questions remain around team principal Christian Horner.
The Gamecocks finished last regular season with the same perfect record before losing to Iowa in the Final Four.
Yahoo Sports has you covered after all the action at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Houston nearly blew a 15-point second half lead Saturday night in Oklahoma.
Santana wore No. 41 throughout his career as a tribute to Victor Martinez.
The calendar has flipped to March and that means the Madness will be upon us soon. Saturday's slate of action was a worthy appetizer to the main course later this month.
The 31-year-old Waller has missed 19 games over the past three seasons.
Jorge Martin recommends drafting several players who have a key motivation to put up big numbers this season.
The Yahoo Fantasy and Yahoo MLB crews join forces to reveal the pitchers they're most excited about for the 2024 season.
Which team will land Drake Maye?
Do top women’s basketball prospects have incentive to remain in college into their mid-20s before leaving for the WNBA?