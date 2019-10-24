Patrick Beilein, son of Cavaliers head coach, resigns from Niagara without coaching a game

Patrick Beilein resigned as head coach at Niagara seven months after taking the job. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)

Patrick Beilein announced his resignation as head coach of the Niagara University men’s basketball program on Thursday without having coached a game at the school and with 15 days before the season opener.

Beilein, who is the son of first-year Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein, cited “personal reasons I can no longer take lightly.”

Patrick Beilein resigns at Niagara

Patrick Beilein was hired in March after the program fired Chris Casey. The team went 13-19 last year and finished 10th of 11 teams in the Metro Atlantic.

His resignation comes seven months after accepting the job following a successful four seasons at Division II LeMoyne College farther east in Syracuse, New York. The Purple Eagles open their season Nov. 8 at Drexel.

He released the following statement, via the Buffalo News:

"It is with heavy regret that I must inform the entire Purple Eagle nation that effective today I have resigned my position as the head men’s basketball coach at Niagara University. It has been a lifelong dream of mine to become a Division I head basketball coach, but unfortunately, that dream must be put on hold. "Personal reasons I can no longer take lightly have led me to step away from my dream job. Going forward, I must give singular focus to dealing with these issues, so that I can become the man that I strive to be. "In time, it is my hope that I can be more open about my ongoing circumstances, but in the meantime, I thank you all for respecting my family’s need for privacy and for all of your continued support."

CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish first reported Beilein would be stepping down and the coach released a statement within the hour. The Niagara Gazette reported in September that Beilein underwent back surgery, citing a tweet by the coach from a chair at the University of Michigan hospital.

Beilein, 36, was profiled by Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel as one of the game’s most coveted coaches weeks before the hire. He went 77-44 with two NCAA Division II tournament appearances in four seasons at LeMoyne, where his father also coached when Patrick was young, and declined multiple Division I offers.

Niagara announced Greg Paulus as the interim coach. Paulus is a former All-American at Duke and best known in the area as Syracuse University’s former quarterback. He joined the staff in the spring as assistant coach after working in the same role at Navy, Ohio State, Louisville and George Washington.

Cavs coach offers support for son

John Beilein released a statement on Twitter voicing support for his son.

Kathleen and I love our son, Patrick. We will assist him in every way so he can focus 100% on his personal issues. We believe that with a lot of hard work , he can do it. Thanks for respecting the privacy that Patrick and his family need at this time. — John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) October 24, 2019

John Beilein is in his first year with the Cavaliers after being named to the position in May. The 66-year-old spent the last 12 years with Michigan and has coached at every level. Beilein and his son are both Western New York natives.

