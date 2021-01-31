Patricia Rooney, the widow of Steelers owner Dan Rooney, has died. She was 88.

“My family and I are mourning the passing of my mother, Patricia,” Steelers president Art Rooney II in a statement released by the Steelers. “She helped raise nine children while supporting my father’s career with the Steelers and his time as Ambassador to Ireland. It is a sad day for our family.

“My mother meant so much to not only all of us in the family, but she gave so much of her time and energy helping those in need in the Pittsburgh community. She will leave a lasting impression on so many people and organizations in our area, especially the Salvation Army and many organizations in the North Side of Pittsburgh, where my parents called home.

“We will celebrate her life and the memories we have of her during this challenging time for our family. We appreciate everyone with your thoughts and prayers.”

“Patricia was passionately devoted to her faith, the wonderful family she and Dan raised and adored, the Pittsburgh community and the Steelers’ organization,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, via the Associated Press. “She was also one of the most passionate football fans you could ever meet and very proud of the number of female fans around the world.”

Patricia and Dan Rooney were married in 1952. Dan Rooney died in 2017.

We extend our condolences to the Rooney family and to the Steelers organization.

Patricia Rooney, widow of Steelers owner Dan Rooney, passes at 88 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk