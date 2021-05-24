Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara embrace in Bruins-Capitals handshake line

Watch Bergeron, Chara embrace in Bruins-Capitals handshake line originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara are two of the greatest leaders of their generation, and they shared a long embrace at the end of the first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals.

The Bruins eliminated the Capitals from Round 1 with a 3-1 win in Game 5 at Capital One Arena on Sunday night. Bergeron scored twice in the victory, including the third goal that gave Boston a little breathing room in the final period.

Following the third-period horn, Bergeron and Chara came together in the traditional post-series handshake line and embraced.

Check out the scene in the video below:

Bergeron took over as Bruins captain this year when Chara left Boston as a free agent in the offseason. Chara wore the "C" in Boston for 14 years and helped the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 2011.

The Bruins have advanced to the second round for the fourth consecutive season. They will play the winner of the Penguins-Islanders first-round series, which is tied 2-2 entering Monday night's Game 5 in Pittsburgh.