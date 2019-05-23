Patrice Bergeron mic'd up in Bruins-Hurricanes handshake line is awesome stuff originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Turns out Patrice Bergeron's teammates and opponents gush about him just as much off camera as they do to the media.

Case in point: the Boston Bruins' handshake line and dressing room celebration after sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Bruins had Bergeron and several other players and coaches mic'd up for NESN's "Behind the B" TV show, and the microphones picked up some great exchanges.

A few highlights:

-- Bergeron yelling, "Hey, shake hands!" to his Bruins teammates to make sure they gave the Hurricanes their due before going too crazy.

Story continues

-- Bergeron showing Justin Williams some love, telling the Carolina captain, "Hell of a job leading that team" to the East final.

-- Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour applauding Bergeron for "showing us how it's done," then calling the alternate captain "one of the greater players ever."

-- Bruins forward Chris Wagner, back in Boston after injuring himself while blocking a shot in Game 3, joining the dressing room celebration via Zdeno Chara's FaceTime to pass the "game puck" along to Bergeron.

The Bruins have gotten contributions up and down the lineup in the Stanley Cup Playoffs -- 19 different players have at least one goal -- but Bergeron still is this team's heart and soul.

Bergeron joins Chara, David Krejci, Brad Marchand and Tuukka Rask among the B's players who have been in Boston for two Stanley Cup Final runs, and their leadership will be essential when the St. Louis Blues come to town for Game 1 on Monday night.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.