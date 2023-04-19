Patrice Bergeron injury: Bruins captain won't play Game 2 vs. Panthers

Projected lines, pairings for Bruins without Bergeron for Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins won Game 1 of their first-round playoff series versus the Florida Panthers without captain Patrice Bergeron, and they will have to do that again in Wednesday night's Game 2 at TD Garden.

Bergeron skated on his own before Wednesday's morning skate, but he was not present for the team portion of the session. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after the skate that Bergeron won't play in Game 2. He also explained the veteran center's absence is injury related and not because of illness. However, Bergeron is "progressing well," per Montgomery.

With Bergeron out, the Bruins will use the same lineup as Monday night's series opener. This means Pavel Zacha remains the No. 1 center alongside Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk. Zacha played very well in Game 1. Linus Ullmark will be Boston's starting goalie after a very strong outing Monday night.

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice confirmed after his team's morning skate that veteran center Sam Bennett will return to the lineup. Bennett hasn't played since March 20. Alex Lyon also will start in net for the second straight game, per Maurice.

Here are the projected lineups for Bruins-Panthers Game 2.

BOSTON BRUINS (1-0)

Forwards

Brad Marchand--Pavel Zacha--Jake DeBrusk

Tyler Bertuzzi--David Krejci--David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall--Charlie Coyle--Trent Frederic

Nick Foligno--Tomas Nosek--Garnet Hathaway

Defensemen

Dmitry Orlov--Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm--Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort--Connor Clifton

Goalies

Linus Ullmark (confirmed starter)

Jeremy Swayman

FLORIDA PANTHERS (0-1)

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe--Aleksander Barkov--Anthony Duclair

Eetu Luostarinen--Sam Bennett--Matthew Tkachuk

Ryan Lomberg--Anton Lundell--Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins----Eric Staal--Colin White

Defense

Gustav Forsling--Aaron Ekblad

Marc Staal--Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura--Radko Gudas

Goalies

Alex Lyon (confirmed starter)

Sergei Bobrovsky