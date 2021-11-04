Patrice Bergeron with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Reuters

DENVER (Reuters) -Jurors deadlocked and a mistrial was declared on Thursday in the kidnapping-murder case against a two-time Idaho gubernatorial candidate charged in the 1984 slaying of a 12-year-old Colorado girl whose remains were unearthed over three decades later. The 12-member jury found Steven Pankey, 70, guilty on one count of false reporting to authorities but failed to reach a unanimous verdict on charges he abducted and murdered Jonelle Matthews, leading the judge to dismiss most of the prosecution's case, court officials said. Weld County Judge Timothy Kerns set a status hearing for next Monday to address the potential re-filing of kidnapping and murder charges, in addition to bond and sentencing on the false reporting count.