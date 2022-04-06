Patrice Bergeron with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Patrice Bergeron (Boston Bruins) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 04/05/2022
Detroit's new catch has caught almost every pitcher while trying to learn their strengths and weaknesses before Opening Day
Jakub Vrána had a goal and an assist, Alex Nedeljkovic made a season-high 47 saves and had an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Boston Bruins 5-3 on Tuesday night. “It felt like the puck wasn’t going to go in,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for Detroit and halted Boston’s three-game win streak.
The Detroit Red Wings host the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, April 5 at Little Caesars Arena at 7:30 p.m.
After trailing 2-0, the Detroit Red Wings scored four straight and Alex Nedeljkovic had 47 saves to beat the Boston Bruins, 5-3, on Tuesday.
