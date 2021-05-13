Patrice Bergeron ends Bruins practice with cool gesture toward teammates

Bergeron ends Bruins practice with cool gesture toward teammates originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Patrice Bergeron is one of the best leaders in sports, and he's doing everything he can to prepare the Boston Bruins for their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Washington Capitals.

The Bruins center ended practice Thursday at Warrior Ice Arena by giving a stick tap to each one of his teammates. It was a small but meaningful gesture to build chemistry and confidence entering Saturday night's Game 1 in Washington.

Check out the scene in the video below from NBC Sports Boston's "The Camera Guys":

It's the small things - #NHLBruins captain Patrice Bergeron gives everyone a stick tap at the end of practice. Playoffs vs. old friend Zdeno Chara start Saturday. pic.twitter.com/vf0oJqZXTZ — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) May 13, 2021

Bergeron is in his first season as Bruins captain, but he was one of the team's most respected leaders long before getting the "C" stitched onto his jersey.

The Bruins have an excellent leadership group, led by Bergeron and several of the other veterans like David Krejci, Brad Marchand, etc.

Bruins president Cam Neely was asked during a Zoom call Wednesday about the team's leadership in the context of trade deadline addition Taylor Hall making a seamless transition to the B's. Neely explained what makes the team's leadership group so effective.

"We’re blessed with the leadership that we have and have had for years. It really starts with how we want players to play. How we want player to act. How we want players to be in the community," Neely explained.

"You may want all that, but you may not get those types of players. Fortunately for us, we have that in spades. Everybody buys in. When your best players are also your hardest workers, it’s hard not to buy in. and if you don’t, you’re not here very long."

Bergeron sets a great example on and off the ice for the whole team to follow. Thursday's practice was further proof.