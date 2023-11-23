Patient Vinny Anthony is getting his chance with Wisconsin and showing he deserves it

MADISON – If you want to better understand the value of patience, you could do worse than to study Vinny Anthony’s second season at Wisconsin.

The sophomore wide receiver was buried on the depth chart for much of the season.

A knee injury suffered by senior Chimere Dike in the first half of the loss to Ohio State allowed Anthony the opportunity to get playing time at receiver and punt returner.

Anthony has not dropped the ball.

Wisconsin's Vinny Anthony had two big returns and an important catch Saturday in the Badgers' victory over Nebraska.

Vinny Anthony's first big play this season was a punt return at Indiana

“It started a couple weeks ago on special teams,” outside linebacker C.J. Goetz noted.

Anthony, filling in for Dike, broke off a 22-yard punt return at Indiana.

The Badgers trailed, 17-14, in the fourth quarter when Anthony fielded the punt at his 18. He fought through several attempted tackles to set up the offense at the 40.

UW drove to the Indiana 32 but quarterback Braedyn Locke overshot Will Pauling on fourth and 2.

“Just how competitive he is,” Goetz said. “He had that punt return where he just kept on fighting and that really translates over to offense now and you’re starting to see his competitive spirit and his grit and will to keep going. He provides a huge spark to our team.”

Anthony entered the Nebraska game last week with four catches for 62 yards. He got his first catch of the season, for 15 yards, in the loss to Ohio State, and added three catches for 47 yards in the loss to Northwestern.

Vinny Anthony had a critical catch in overtime to help UW defeat Nebraska

Anthony had a 25-yard punt return and a 27-yard kickoff return in the overtime victory over Nebraska. He had just one catch for 9 yards, but that came on third and 8 in the overtime and gave UW a first down at the Nebraska 14.

“I just had a simple shallow route," Anthony said. "I saw the linebacker drop and I saw space right there.

"So as soon as I passed the linebacker I just looked and I hoped he saw me. He hit me, and I honestly didn’t know if I got the first down or not.”

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai saw Anthony come open and didn't hesitate throwing in his direction.

“He’s made plays in practice,” Mordecai said. “It was just a matter of time whenever his number was called. I knew he would be ready.

More: Which bowl game will Wisconsin play? Many experts zero in on one in particular

“That’s not an easy thing to do, step in midway or in the back half of the season. So I’m super proud of him.”

Anthony noted after the Nebraska game he had to wait his turn in high school in Kentucky. It wasn’t until his senior season that he was a first-team all-state pick. He played mostly on special teams as a freshman last season but did gain 14 yards on three jet sweeps.

“I feel like I just had to stay (ready), just wait for my opportunity,” Anthony said. “That’s what I’ve done in high school. I just waited for my opportunity. I knew that my opportunity would come and I just took advantage of it.”

Anthony is known as a speed receiver, but he has shown toughness on returns.

“I bring speed to the field,” he acknowledged. “That’s what they like about me. I think just being consistent and continuing to work and putting in the work every day, just trying to make as little mistakes as possible.

"That’s what allows me to get on the field.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin's Vinny Anthony making plays as receiver and returner