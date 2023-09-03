'Be patient, this team can be scary': Cardale Jones reflects on Kyle McCord, Ohio State offense vs. Indiana

To Cardale Jones, Ohio State's 2023 season-opening win against Indiana felt just like the Buckeyes' 2021 season-opening win against Minnesota.

Saturday afternoon, Ohio State began the 2023 season with a 23-3 win on the road against Indiana, recording only two offensive touchdowns, while Kyle McCord, who was named the Buckeyes' starting quarterback days before kickoff, competed 20 of his 33 pass attempts for 239 yards and an interception.

Jones said he's not reading too much into McCord's second career start.

Reading some of these tweets about OSU offense and the QB situation reminds me of 2 years ago, OSU opened up @ Minnesota and it wasn’t the high flying offense we were used to seeing as first year starter CJ Stroud took over….. be patient, this team can be scary!!! — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) September 2, 2023

"Reading some of these tweets about OSU offense and the QB situation reminds me of 2 years ago," Jones wrote on social media Saturday. "OSU opened up (at) Minnesota and it wasn't the high flying offense we were used to seeing as first year starter CJ Stroud took over.

"Be patient, this team can be scary!!!"

Ohio State's 2023 debut was its lowest-scoring performance vs. Indiana since 1993. Since Ohio State coach Ryan Day's arrival in 2017, Ohio State had averaged more than 50 points per game against the Hoosiers' defense.

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) lines up behind offensive lineman Carson Hinzman (75) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Indiana University Memorial Stadium.

Redshirt freshman Devin Brown played two series for Ohio State against Indiana, completing one of three passes for -2 yards.

How did Ohio State QB Kyle McCord perform vs. C.J. Stroud's first start in 2021?

Having never thrown a collegiate pass before his first start for Ohio State in 2021, C.J. Stroud had some growing pains in the Buckeyes' 2021 season opener against Minnesota.

Leading Ohio State to a 45-31 win against the Golden Gophers, Stroud completed 13 of 22 pass attempts for 294 yards with four touchdowns to Chris Olave (twice), Garrett Wilson and TreVeyon Henderson, and an interception.

For the rest of the 2021 season, Stroud recorded less than 300 passing yards one other time — Ohio State's 41-20 win against Tulsa where he threw for 185 yards. But Stroud's performance against Minnesota was the first of 14 games in his collegiate career with four passing touchdowns or more.

How did Ohio State QB Kyle McCord perform vs. Justin Fields' first start in 2019?

Ohio State's offense moved well with Justin Fields at the helm in his first start for the Buckeyes in 2019.

Fields, a Georgia transfer, led the Buckeyes to a 45-21 win against Florida Atlantic, completing 18 of 25 pass attempts for 234 passing yards and four touchdowns. Fields also added 61 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

Fields' opener against Florida Atlantic was one of two five-touchdown performances in 2019, adding two more against Rutgers and Clemson in 2020.

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State 23, Indiana 3

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m., FOX

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 12 p.m., FOX

