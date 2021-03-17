Patient, relentless Underwood has top-seeded Illini rolling

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
  • Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells to his team as they played against Ohio State in an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Illinois head coach Brad Underwood hugs Giorgi Bezhanishvili as they celebrate after Illinois defeated Ohio State in overtime of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. Illinois won in overtime. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • Illinois head coach Brad Underwood questions a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Ohio State at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
1 / 3

Patient, relentless Underwood has top-seeded Illini rolling

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells to his team as they played against Ohio State in an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Brad Underwood arrived at Illinois in the spring of 2017 tasked with trying to restore some of the swagger to a program that had become an afterthought in the Big Ten.

He preached patience. He preached recruiting kids with character instead of kids who are characters. He talked about creating a culture built on hard work and becoming a family.

And then he lost his first game. On the road. By double digits. To Eastern Illinois. Whatever honeymoon period he might have had ended at the final horn, replaced by the stark reality of the work that lay ahead.

''Oh, I'd be lying if I said there wasn't a lot of `uh-oh' moments,'' Underwood said Wednesday.

Just not enough to dent the relentless optimism the 57-year-old has carried with him during a career that's included head coaching stops in Dodge City and Daytona, a spot at the end of Bob Huggins' bench at Kansas State and three spectacular seasons turning Stephen F. Austin into NCAA tournament darlings.

On Friday it will take the former player who relished being the underdog to another place entirely: as the top seed in the NCAA's Midwest Region following a sprint through the nation's toughest conference that ended with the Illini's third Big Ten Tournament title.

Illinois (23-6) will face 16th-seeded Drexel on Friday in a region that - at least on paper - isn't quite as daunting as the slate the Illini navigated on their way to cutting down the nets at the Lucas Oil Stadium last Sunday after outlasting Ohio State in overtime.

''I've never feared or thought about not being here,'' Underwood said after his team fended off the Buckeyes for 13th time in 14 games.

Why would he? This is a man who amended his favorite mantra from ''Dream Big'' to ''Dream Bigger'' when reality kept surpassing his expectations.

The ultimate dream awaits. It's one the Illini are a serious threat to make a run at thanks to a roster of seemingly disparate parts - at least off the court if not on it - that has turned into a brotherhood.

Sophomore center Kofi Cockburn likes to cook dinners with recipes gleaned from his homeland in Jamaica. Junior forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili's grandparents watch - possibly after gaining access to a streaming service illegally - from their home back in Georgia. That's the country, not the state.

Cockburn and Bezhanishvili's rollicking postgame interview after Illinois fended off the Buckeyes offered a glimpse into the tenets Underwood has espoused from the day he arrived in Champaign. They spent more than 10 minutes arm in arm, cracking each other up in an attempt to see who could use the word ''amazing'' more to describe the experience. Bezhanishvili giving his grandparents a shoutout in Georgian to thank them for their support. Cockburn poignantly talking about his father Laffette, who died at home in Jamaica about a year after Kofi moved to New York.

''He believed in me when nobody did,'' Cockburn said of his dad.

The same could be said about the Illini when Underwood arrived. The ''uh oh'' moments weren't limited to that lump-in-the-throat-inducing loss to Eastern Illinois. The Illini went 14-18 in Underwood's first season and 12-21 in his second.

The outside noise fought to overshadow the foundation Underwood knew he was building. The criticism stuck with junior All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu even as he climbed the ladder with a pair of scissors in hand last Sunday.

''(I was) remembering the days when we weren't good,'' Dosunmu said. ''Days when I would see people on Twitter talk about how we weren't good and talk about coach Underwood.''

Dosunmu paused briefly before reaching to his right to grab the Big Ten trophy.

''This is what it all means,'' he said.

Well, not quite. An even bigger goal awaits. The Midwest is solid but hardly overwhelming. Houston is the second seed and West Virginia the third.

No need to convince Underwood's former mentor that his team is good enough to win it all. Huggins got a look at what Underwood - whom Huggins hired as director of basketball operations at Kansas State in 2007 - could do with a roster not nearly as talented as the one he has now during the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

Underwood and 14th-seeded Stephen F. Austin smothered Huggins and the third-seeded Mountaineers 70-56, a game in which the Lumberjacks never trailed over the final 20 minutes. It's a defeat Huggins called ''the worst loss I've ever had'' in the tournament. As they shook hands at midcourt, the teacher pulled aside the student looking for insight.

''I talked to Brad afterwards about what they did to prepare and that kind of thing,'' Huggins said.

There's really only ever been one answer for Underwood: work. He's won with teams that can score and teams that can defend. He's turned the Illini into one that can do both. It's a destination, however, that they only reached when they figured out the right answer to the question Underwood began asking the day he took the job.

Before each season he would poll his players and ask them what team plays the hardest in the Big Ten. Almost reflexively they would respond, ''Michigan State.''

They don't anymore.

''They finally said, `us' and we had to start believing in that,'' Underwood said. ''We had to project that out somehow. Be a team that plays hard. A team that is connected. A team that will execute and that's what we've tried to be is a tough team that executes.''

Even if it isn't littered with players with one eye on the Illini and another on the NBA. Dosunmu - who Underwood said turned down millions by coming back for his junior season - is the exception.

''I don't know if we'll ever have a one and done,'' Underwood said. ''We may ... (but) we have guys who go live in the weight room. Guys come to our program know I'm going to coach them and love them and hug on them. That's the family atmosphere ... we've fought really hard for what we have.''

---

AP Sports Writer Mike Marot in Indianapolis and AP Sports Writer John Raby in Charleston, West Virginia, contributed to this report.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • March Madness 2021: Five teams with the easiest paths to the 2021 Final Four

    There's no such thing as an "easy" path to postseason glory, but some look more manageable than others.

  • Vikings continue defense revamp, release DT Shamar Stephen

    The Minnesota Vikings released defensive tackle Shamar Stephen on Tuesday, continuing the overhaul of a front four that fell off badly last season. Stephen's departure will clear $3.75 million in space under the salary cap for 2021 for the Vikings, who will carry about $1.33 million in dead money for unaccounted-for bonus proration. Stephen signed a three-year contract as a free agent in 2019 with a $4 million signing bonus.

  • Ifeadi Odenigbo joining Giants on one-year deal

    The New York Giants are signing former Minnesota Vikings defensive end on a one-year deal, his agency announced on Wednesday night. It’s a one-year deal worth $2.5 million, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Odenigbo was non-tendered by the Vikings as a restricted free agent. The lowest restricted tender would have carried around [more]

  • Breer: Seahawks making 'strong bid' for RB Leonard Fournette

    The Seahawks are in the market for a running back, and they may be eyeing a recent Super Bowl champion.

  • Report: Chiefs have made offer to Austin Reiter

    The Chiefs are rebuilding their offensive line and could have five new starters. Then, again, maybe not. They cut tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz and signed guards Kyle Long and Joe Thuney. The Chiefs still have work to do. Kansas City is interested in the return of center Austin Reiter, and Reiter currently is [more]

  • What 20 celebrities look like without their signature hairstyles

    It's hard to imagine Zooey Deschanel without her thick bangs or Vin Diesel with any hair, but these stars haven't always rocked their go-to hairdo.

  • Report: Jaguars snag CB Shaquill Griffin from Seahawks, sign him to 3-year deal

    Griffin is headed to his home state of Florida on a three-year, $44 million deal.

  • The 10 Best Whiskey Brands to Pick Up Right Now

    From classic Kentucky bourbon to rare picks from India and Japan, these are the 10 bottles of whiskey on our dream bar shelf

  • Vikings make a splash in free agency, agreeing to terms with CB Patrick Peterson

    Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter the Vikings are signing CB Patrick Peterson to a one-year, $10 million deal. Peterson has played the entirety of his NFL career, which started in 2011, with the Cardinals so far. The 30-year old has made eight Pro Bowls and is a three-time first-team All-Pro. However, Peterson has been inconsistent. He had three interceptions, eight passes defended, but a PFF grade of 55.2 in 2020. Peterson had an 82.5 PFF grade in 2018 and is young enough to have a resurgent season or two remaining in his career. He has one year to prove his worth with Minnesota and land a big contract in the 2022 NFL offseason

  • Notre Dame Dishes Out First 2023 QB Offer To Arch Manning

    Notre Dame’s first quarterback offer in the 2023 class went out on St. Patrick’s Day morning as part of the Fighting Irish staff’s “Pot of Gold” recruiting day. New Orleans Isidore Newman School’s Arch Manning was the recipient of the scholarship offer. Notre Dame joins Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina and others on his early offer sheet.

  • Celtics coach Brad Stevens says he’s not leaving for Indiana

    Stevens has proven to be a good NBA head coach.

  • 10 players to watch in the NCAA men's basketball tournament

    These aren't necessarily the best players in the tournament, but the players with the best chance to make some noise in the coming weeks.

  • UConn assistant leaves team after relative's positive test

    UConn assistant coach Shea Ralph has decided to leave the women's basketball team in San Antonio and head home after a family member tested positive for COVID-19. The school said Wednesday that Ralph has tested negative for the virus every day since March 9, but left the team and the NCAA Tournament bubble out of an abundance of caution. The move comes two days after head coach Geno Auriemma announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus and would be self-isolating in Connecticut until at least March 24.

  • NCAA will change tournament schedule if BYU advances to the Sweet 16

    BYU is in a region that plays on Sunday in the Sweet 16. A longstanding school policy means the NCAA would have the Cougars play Saturday instead.

  • White Sox set sights on championship following breakout year

    The Chicago White Sox come in with their sights set on a World Series championship perhaps as soon as this year following a breakthrough season. After tying for second in the AL Central at 35-25 and ending a string of seven losing seasons, the White Sox see no reason why they can't contend for a title. “We want to win a ring,” ace Lucas Giolito said.

  • Hawkeyes heavy favorite at NCAA wrestling championships

    It has been more than a decade since Iowa, the program that Dan Gable turned into the gold standard in college wrestling, showed the kind of dominance at the NCAA championships that it takes to win a team title. Beginning with 125-pound Spencer Lee, the two-time and defending champ, right on through heavyweight, the Hawkeyes will bring the deepest and most talented team in the field to St. Louis. “The bottom line is do your job,” Hawkeyes coach Tom Brands said.

  • Lions sign QB Tim Boyle to a one-year deal

    Boyle has been the No. 3 QB in Green Bay for the last three years

  • Saints, rivals react to Drew Brees' retirement: 'We won't miss you'

    Tom Brady, the Falcons and the Bucs all bid Brees farewell from the NFL.

  • Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua finally sign two-fight deal to unify heavyweight titles

    After months of negotiations, Fury and Joshua have finally signed a deal for two fights.

  • Hoopla with Haynes: JaVale McGee getting interest from Nets; Lakers watching Hassan Whiteside

    JaVale McGee, Tristan Thompson, Hassan Whiteside and Aaron Gordon could be on the move before the March 25 trade deadline.