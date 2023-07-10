Patient Pidcock mulls Tour de France options

British rider Tom Pidcock targets top five (Anne-Christine POUJOULAT)

Ineos star Tom Pidcock was weighing up his Tour de France tactics Monday as the riders took a well-earned rest from a brutal first week.

After nine stages Pidcock sits in seventh place in the overall rankings but hinted at frustration over missing out on a stage win.

"I didn't do as well as I thought," he said, looking back at the stage two run to San Sebastian where Victor Lafay stunned the field on a day Pidcock came fourth.

He also said he felt he could have had a chance of winning at Laruns on stage five.

"I want to win a stage and get my hands in the air," said the 23-year-old from Leeds.

"But now I'm quite close in the GC (overall standings) so it makes it a little bit more tricky to do that," he said.

"You need patience for three weeks and this is a new experience," he said, even if this is not his first Tour de France.

"But I'm kind of enjoying it and getting better each day.

"A Grand Tour is so motivating," said the Olympic mountain bike champion.

When asked about his plans for the remaining 12 stages he hinted he had a stage earmarked for a tilt at winning.

"But I won't be trying anything wild."

Pidcock is currently 5min 26sec off the pace with the hardest stages to come and looking capable of a shot at the top three.

The same can be said of his teammate Carlos Rodríguez who sits fourth at 4min 22sec.

"My form is good and I'm looking forward to next week. So bring it on," said the 22-year-old Spaniard who will switch to Spanish outfit Movistar next season.

Ineos sport director Rod Ellingworth was upbeat about his charges.

"We were confident of a top 10 spot but it looks like it could be better," said Ellingworth who took over when Dave Brailsford moved on.

"We want Tom and Carlos to push their limits. Tom will keep pushing for the GC and Carlos is right up there too," he said.

Ineos last won the Tour de France in 2019 with Colombian climber Egan Bernal, who has yet to recover his form after a life-threatening training collision with a bus 18 months ago.

