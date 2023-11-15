How a patient approach is helping Shelby football's Lan Farmer enhance its rich QB lineage

Patience isn’t something many are afforded in high school football. However, as it pertained to the development of Shelby’s promising, yet inexperienced sophomore quarterback Lan Farmer, the Golden Lions’ braintrust was willing this summer to take its time.

“We believe he has the tools to be special for us, but we also know it will take some time,” said Shelby football coach Mike Wilbanks during a summer 7-on-7 passing league in Cramerton. “He’s a sophomore, and based on his limited experience he will make mistakes. He’ll take some lumps, but hopefully those will make him and our offense better as the season progresses.”

Farmer has proved his coach’s hunch to be correct, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound quarterback is a big reason why Shelby rides into its NCHSAA 2A West quarterfinal at Salisbury on a nine-game win streak.

Like most other quarterbacks, Farmer experienced his share of growing pains the season’s first three weeks, Shelby suffering losses at the hand of 3A powerhouses A.C. Reynolds, Crest and Kings Mountain.

During the stretch, he completed 59% of his passes for 647 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. Over the course of his team’s nine-game win streak, Farmer has connected on 70% of his passes for 2,025 yards and 29 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Farmer hasn’t wavered despite the pressure of postseason play, either. After completing 12-of-15 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns in a first round rout of Mount Pleasant, the Shelby quarterback was 16-of-23 for a career-high 356 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-21 thumping of Lincolnton.

“We just worked our game plan (against Lincolnton) and showed out,” Farmer said. “(Shelby receivers) give me confidence, they make me look good. I throw it to them, they make plays. I don’t do too much, I just try to give them the ball.”

Wilbanks said he’s been most impressed by his quarterback’s poise despite his relative inexperience.

“(Against Lincolnton) Farmer had to make some throws on third down, big plays in the grand scheme of things and he made them,” the Shelby head man said. “He’s just growing and developing, which is what we want to see.”

Farmer’s evolution also creates a quandary for opposing defenses, forcing them to either choose a “death by 1,000 cuts” courtesy of the Golden Lions’ rushing attack or allowing their aerial attack to create its share of fireworks.

“That’s kind of what we hoped at the start of the season,” Wilbanks said. “We have three guys who can run the ball really well. Then we have a quarterback who can hit our receivers and make plays there too.

“If they’re going to cover the receivers, maybe we’ll have to focus on running the football. If they want to play the run, then we’ll throw it.”

Playing quarterback at Shelby comes with its own share of pressure, particularly after predecessors such as Isaiah Bess, R.J. George, brothers Darquez and Daylin Lee, as well as Malik Sarratt led the program to state titles. Though a title remains the ultimate goal, Farmer is reminded daily exactly what brought him to football in the first place.

“(Playing football is) the greatest thing in the world, I’m not going to lie. Just coming out here and playing with my boys,” Farmer said.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: NCHSAA football: Shelby football's Lan Farmer its next big thing at QB