Patience vital for Illinois freshmen

Dec. 27—CHAMPAIGN — Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn delivered a simple message on social media on Christmas Eve.

"Dedication and Patience," he posted with a hashtag stating there was no place he would rather be than Illinois.

Gibbs-Lawhorn's post featured a pair of photos. One of him at the free-throw line at Thompson-Boling Arena during warmups before Illinois faced Tennessee in a Top 25 showdown on Dec. 9. The other of him going through ball-handling drills before the Illini's Braggin' Rights beatdown of Missouri this past Friday night.

The look on Gibbs-Lawhorn's face in both photos mirrors his face. One gazing right into the camera, locked in and focused. The other eyes closed in a moment of calm.

Dedication and patience. Two traits Gibbs-Lawhorn — along with fellow freshman Amani Hansberry — need to have an abundance of this season on a veteran Illinois team leaning on that experience through the first two months.

Neither Gibbs-Lawhorn nor Hansberry has played much this season for No. 11 Illinois (9-2), who are back in action at 8 p.m. Friday against Fairleigh Dickinson (6-7) at State Farm Center.

Gibbs-Lawhorn had his big moment in the season opener on Nov. 6, finishing with 18 points, three rebounds and three assists in his Illini debut. Hansberry was equally as good against Eastern Illinois with seven points, eight rebounds and two assists in just 14 minutes.

Both got better run in November against a softer slate of opponents. December has turned into a new reality.

Tougher opponents. Closer games. More minutes for the 22-, 23- and 24-year-olds on the Illini roster. And fewer minutes for the freshmen.

But Gibbs-Lawhorn and Hansberry have still managed to impress their coaches.

Teammates, too.

"They don't play much, but they go at us in practice," Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. said. "Amani, I think he leads practice in rebounds almost every single day. Dra goes at us being the best player on the other team.

"Those two, they're patient. They're waiting when their time comes. I know they're ready every time their name is called. They've been really good. They've been listening and taking in from the older guys and listening to the coaches and watching film. They've just been really good players for us."

Gibbs-Lawhorn's last significant playing time came Nov. 24 against Western Illinois. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard put up nine points on 4-of-10 shooting and hauled in a career-high four rebounds during the Illini's 84-52 win against the Leathernecks. He didn't play in the Big Ten opener against Rutgers on Dec. 2 and only sparingly against Florida Atlantic, Tennessee, Colgate and Missouri in the past three weeks.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood said he's seen the most growth from Gibbs-Lawhorn at the defensive end of the court — true for most freshmen — but what the Lafayette, Ind., native can do offensively remains a strength.

"He has days in practice we can't guard him," Underwood said. "When Terrence can't guard you, you're doing a lot of really good things. We're trying to get him fouled, for him to understand he needs to get fouled. Great players get fouled a lot. With his athleticism, he gets by people, he creates opportunities and he can live in the paint.

"He's got the ability to make hard shots. He continues to develop. I've been really pleased with him. He spends as much time in here working on his game (as any player), and his time is coming."

Hansberry is equally present at Ubben Basketball Complex getting in individual workouts with a coach every day. The changes the 6-8, 240-pound forward has made in his time spent with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher have been just as important.

"It's just being patient," Underwood said. "I had a long talk with Amani (last) week. I've very rarely been around a freshman who is as mature as him in his approach and his understanding. I am very, very comfortable with him on the offensive end. He's an elite offensive player because of his IQ, and I think he's figuring out the defensive side. He's continued to get better there every day going against Coleman (Hawkins) and going against Dain (Dainja).

"He's going to be an all-league type guy, as I think Dravyn has the ability to be. I have no problems putting either of those guys in the game if that's what's called upon."