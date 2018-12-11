How patience, trust and practicing in a chair helped Draymond Green return to health

OAKLAND, Calif. – Draymond Green desperately wanted to shoot the ball during the early stages of his rehab for a right toe sprain, but he was instructed to stay off his feet for about a week.

“It’s one of those things where it’s your toe. You can’t do anything without your toe,” Green told Yahoo Sports. “Your entire body ends up resting on your toes.”

On Monday in his return against the Minnesota Timberwolves after sitting out nearly a month, the Golden State Warriors All-Star finally had the opportunity to take his shot. However, the 6-foot-7 forward deferred, and it would be one memorable deferment.

Golden State guard Stephen Curry had a three-on-one break in the closing seconds of the second quarter.

Sharpshooter Klay Thompson was racing up the left side of the court while Green, who had missed the previous 12 contests, was ahead near the paint.

Curry opted to throw the lob to Green. But when Green caught the ball in the air, with Timberwolves rookie Josh Okogie draped all over him, Green decided to scratch the field-goal attempt. And in one motion while still airborne, Green contorted his body to the right to pass to Thompson before landing.

Thompson drained a contested triple over Andrew Wiggins right as time expired, making it one of the most spectacular assists of the early season.

“Realistically, I was gassed [on the play],” Green said after the game. “I had no energy to go for the layup and I saw Klay open, so I just passed it. Steph threw me a lob. There was no way I was [finishing] the lob.”

And once the shot went in by Thompson, in typical Green fashion as he walked to the locker room, he began scolding an official who was on the far end of the court for missing a foul call on a previous possession.

That’s the type of play and fiery spirit the Warriors have lacked in Green’s absence. In a 116-108 victory over the Timberwolves (13-14) to improve to 19-9, the Warriors’ power forward produced seven points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and a block in 29 minutes.

“I thought he looked really good,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “We kept him under 30 minutes. The initial force that he played with early in the game, you could feel the pace and the tone that he set. I thought Draymond really played a good game and it was a great, positive first step back.”

After what hasn’t always been an easy season, Green appreciated the team’s process that returned him to good health.

“It was a great plan to get me back,” Green told Yahoo Sports. “When I thought I was ready, I was told to wait one more day. Then we get to Thursday, and they’re saying let’s be cautious and give it another couple days. Trusting the medical staff was tough at times. Then I was supposed to start shooting on Monday and Tuesday, but I didn’t shoot until Saturday. But overall, it was good for me not to rush it. I was starting to question the plan, but I tried it my way the first time and came back premature. I forced myself to trust their expertise because the main goal was getting me back healthy.”

And healthy he appeared.

Derrick Rose, who has been on an offensive tear this season, attempted to test Green three minutes into the second quarter. Rose signaled for his teammates to clear the left side of the court. Once devoid of congestion, Rose tried to drive baseline, but Green cut him off.

Then Rose countered by trying to spin toward the middle, but Green once again beat him to the spot. Out of tricks, Rose passed the ball out to the weak side. Mission aborted.

“I’ve always said this about Draymond, he’s probably the most unique player in the league in terms of what he means to this team,” Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. “Offensively, very dynamic, unusual, they can run their offense through him, changes the way they run their offense, unbelievable passer, decision-maker, screener, great awareness as to what is going on in the game. And then of course defensively very, very unique. His ability to play so many different positions, particularly when he goes to the five, they don’t sacrifice their defense, and you add in [Andre] Iguodala to that lineup, and I think his numbers don’t reflect how important he is to winning.”

Curry torched Minnesota with a game-high 38 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the field and 7-of-14 from 3-point range to go with seven rebounds and six assists. Thompson chipped in with 26 points and Kevin Durant added 22.

But for Green, it took a total team effort behind the scenes to get him back on the court.

Before the Warriors embarked on the “Texas Triangle” trip in mid-November, Green remained in the Bay Area at the recommendation of the team’s head of medical staff Rick Celebrini, and it was suggested that the former Defensive Player of the Year stay off his feet as much as possible. He was not permitted to take part in any movement on the court that required the use of his feet.

Green’s delicate condition forced his personal trainer, Travis Walton, to get creative to keep the All-Star engaged. He was able to keep Green’s ball-handling skills sharp, along with maintaining a shooting rhythm with the assistance of a stationary chair and a passing machine.

“That [expletive] was boring,” Green told Yahoo Sports. “Man, I couldn’t wait to get cleared. That was a tough period, but it worked.”

For an hour each day, dribbling, passing and form shooting was the emphasis while sitting. This lasted for about a week, until Green had improved enough to travel with the team and expand his rehabilitation to a series of physical conditioning tests conducted by Celebrini and members of the coaching staff.

On the Warriors’ recent five-game road trip that took the defending champs out East, Green and DeMarcus Cousins played a one-on-one, full-court game in Cleveland, indicating the two are approaching the finish line of their respective rehab stints, sources said.

“Practicing patience was the hardest hurdle,” Green told Yahoo Sports. “Doing the drills with the chair, it was boring, but that helped me out a ton. The massage therapist kept everything loose, so I had mobility in my toe and the training staff gradually got me ready.”

Green says he no longer has any pain in his toe and is simply thankful to be back competing alongside his teammates again.

“I felt like a kid in a candy store the last few days just getting to play in the game,” he said. “It is what I prepare for and what I love to do. To get back out there, there is always an appreciation for that.”

