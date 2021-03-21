Patience, poise, tireless support-play and 42 passes: The France wonder-try that shattered Wales' Grand Slam dream

Brice Dulin - AP

Amid the chaos, carnage and cards, flashes of attacking brilliance lit up a thrilling game at Stade de France on Saturday evening. Wales, chasing another Grand Slam, contributed more than their fair share.

Louis Rees-Zammit cut slicing angles from first-phase strike-moves. Ken Owens, Jonathan Davies, Josh Navidi and Taulupe Faletau all carried strongly.

Alun Wyn Jones offloaded in wide channels. Gareth Davies, George North and Liam Williams threatened constantly. Dan Biggar, superb again, distributed crisply. Adam Beard’s calm pass and Justin Tipuric’s delicious grubber kick laid on Josh Adams’ try.

None of that will ease the heartbreak of a last-gasp loss, but it can be a source of pride for players, coaches and supporters. There is substance and style to this Wales team. Fittingly, it took a fantastic France try to beat them.

The hosts threw 42 passes, including four offloads out of contact, between the 78th and 82nd minutes of an absorbing contest. Finally, that blend of conviction and creativity shook off Wales.

Almost over before it began

The context is crazy in itself. After a yellow card for Liam Williams in the 73rd minute, the remainder of the game is played out with 27 men on the field – a 14 versus 13 situation in favour of France. And they almost messed it up.

Calling for a second scrum, rather than taking a quick-tap, from a penalty five metres out with less than five minutes to go represents a gutsy call:

France

Had Grégroy Alldritt been held up over the try-line, rather than just before it, from his initial surge then France would surely have run out of time. As it happens, captain Charles Ollivon burrows over on the following phase to set up a grandstand finale:

Challenging both sides of the ruck

Standing close to the far touchline inside his own 22, Ollivon is the target for Callum Sheedy’s restart. Virimi Vakatawa, Anthony Jelonch, Uini Atonio and Arthur Vincent all track back:

Rugby

The first three form a pod for the following phase, with Brice Dulin and Romain Ntamack in behind it. Alldritt heads towards the ball. Vincent, meanwhile, is beyond Ntamack. The fluidity of France’s backline will become a theme of this article:

Rugby

Jelonch takes Baptiste Serin’s pass and turns to find Dulin. The full-back feeds Ntamack behind Alldritt and Vincent dances into midfield where Alun Wyn Jones fells him:

FranceTry1

France head in the same direction on the next phase, with first-receiver Ntamack running a switch with Dulin, who arcs towards the breakdown:

Rugby

Just before Alun Wyn Jones makes a second tackle in succession, look at Gaël Fickou and Camille Chat towards the far touchline. Both are calling for the ball to be spread in their direction.

That is the cue for right wing Damian Penaud to leave his flank:

Rugby

France bounce back and Atonio is at first-receiver next. He plays a pull-back to Ntamack, who feeds Virimi Vakatawa. Penaud joins Chat at the ruck.

Ntamack then probes the short side, but Fickou takes another switch and curves around the ruck again. It requires a strong, two-man tackle from Elliot Dee and Nicky Smith to stop him:

FranceTry2

Some nice shape asks questions of the defence on the next phase. Chat hits a line off Serin’s shoulder but the scrum-half finds Atonio, who has Alldritt and Jelonch to his right. Nestled in behind is Ntamack…

Rugby

…who takes a pull-back with Vincent and Penaud speeding up on the outside…

Rugby

…before stepping off his right foot to challenge Leon Brown and Alun Wyn Jones:

Rugby

Once more, Wales hold firm.

Offloads and a let-off

From here, replacement lock Swan Rebbadj tests the fringes. Vincent and Jelonch support him:

Rugby

Next, Alldritt and Penaud combine. The former plays a pull-back to his wing behind Jean-Baptiste Gros before tracking Penaud and picking up an offload following Cory Hill’s strong tackle.

Alldritt stretches Wales and flicks a one-handed offload of his own to Fickou, who gives Vakatawa a charge:

FranceTry3

Sheedy must press up from the back-field to help cover Vakatawa, who personifies the freedom of France’s attack. He holds the ball in one hand and swings it over the shoulder of Rees-Zammit to look for another offload:

Rugby

Alddritt steps up at first-receiver, heading behind Jelonch…

Rugby

…to Ntamack, but a dipping pass is spilled by Atonio:

Rugby

Wales gather the ricochet, and attempt to run down the clock close to halfway. Scrum-half Tomos Williams seems to check with Luke Pearce that he has five seconds after the referee calls “use it” at each breakdown:

Rugby

With one minute remaining in normal time, Dee steps up at the base of a ruck. Smith and Hill wait. So does Alldritt, perhaps the most dangerous breakdown scavenger in the France team:

Rugby

Alldritt makes a soak-tackle on Smith and releases before attempting to jackal. Hill, meanwhile, sinks to the floor after binding on to the carrier. The tell-tale sign of guilt is how he then props himself up.

Fickou helps out Pearce by miming the offence and the official obliges, saying: “Off feet – 19 (Hill) stopped the option of a jackal”:

FranceTry4

Interestingly, Serin takes control. He urges calm…

Rugby

…and then goes to hooker Chat, who is about to throw into a crucial lineout:

Rugby

Direct and determined

Ntamack kicks for touch:

Rugby

And Chat feeds Rebbadj at the front. Watch how Alldritt and Gros quickly turn towards the ball from either end of the lineout:

Rugby

With Faletau in the sin bin, that helps establish a strong drive. Vincent offers himself with Fickou and Chat supporting him. This angle provides a snapshot of Wales’ patched-up defensive system.

James Botham looks after Sheedy’s inside with Willis Halaholo, North and Adams up flat. Tomos Williams is dipping in out of the front line while Rees-Zammit sweeps in a deeper position, using his pace to compensate the loss of Liam Williams:

Rugby

Following Sheedy’s tackle on Vincent, Chat’s clear-out is questionable. He arrives in an unstable position to challenge Botham, but does drive up:

Rugby

Alun Wyn Jones asks for a penalty:

Rugby

From there, though, France are more precise. Jelonch carries next, with Rebbadj and Gros disposing of Botham efficiently.

Next, Chat slips out of the tackle of Alun Wyn Jones and Brown thanks to Ollivon’s latch. Dee and Tipuric must commit themselves to halt France:

FranceTry5

After three phases of forward carries, Ntamack returns to first-receiver. He throws a dummy towards Alldritt and Jelonch before darting against the grain.

Note the positions of Fickou and Penaud. Both are nominal wings by this point in the game. However, they are also experienced centres – as are Vakatawa, Ntamack and Vincent, four of the France backs remaining on the field at this stage:

Rugby

The roaming of Fickou, whose leadership was obvious, and Penaud helped crack open Wales.

Coast to coast to finish

Sheedy, Halaholo and Smith hold up Ntamack momentarily. However, Jelonch drives his team-mate to the floor and Alldritt helps drag down the melee before it is called a maul.

In the blue circle, as pointed out by Serin, you can see that Ntamack’s knee is resting on the turf. This constitutes a tackle, and Wales must roll away from the ball:

Rugby

France recycle, then, and spread the ball towards the far touchline. Serin feeds behind three more forward runners and Penaud pops up on the left of his full-back. Wales drift, with Rees-Zammit again attempting to plug holes out wide:

Rugby

This left-handed offload from Penaud to Vincent, when an error will end the match, is remarkably ballsy and skilful:

FranceTry6

Atonio offers himself next, and Penaud begins tracking towards the near side:

Rugby

On the next phase, Ntamack throws a pull-back behind Jelonch to the roaming Fickou. Watch the conclusion of a wonderful try below, which starts with Fickou’s looped pass to Penaud:

There are numerous contributions, but two things stand. First, look at the calm organisation of Ntamack just ahead of the penultimate phase. He knows where France are headed.

Second, Fickou starts some 30 metres away from the point at which he receives Ntamack’s pass:

Rugby

And, after making up that ground, his composure on the ball is fantastic. Watching North and Tomos Williams, the two defenders opposite him, he gives Vincent time and space by delaying his pass and straightening before releasing the ball just as North bites:

FranceTry7

France execute the three-on-two perfectly and Dulin crosses the try-line. It took something special to shatter Wales’ bid for Grand Slam glory.

