Patience, persistence pays off for Florida basketball freshman F Thomas Haugh

Florida basketball freshman forward Thomas Haugh has fought for minutes this season as part of talented frontcourt rotation that includes starters Tyrese Samuel, Micah Handlogten and fellow freshman reserve Alex Condon.

But the 6-foot-9 Haugh showed he could rise to the occasion in a high-level, SEC game last Saturday at Georgia.

Haugh scored a career-high 17 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in 26 minutes, coming up with big plays down the stretch for the Florida Gators in their 88-82 win over the Bulldogs.

It was Haugh's longest stint on the floor since playing 27 minutes against Merrimack on Dec. 5.

"Whatever I need to do to help the team get the win at the end," Haugh said. "No matter how much I play, if the end result is a W, then I’m happy.”

Haugh earned those minutes by scoring 12 of his 17 points in the first half against UGA, going 3 for 4 from 3-point range. In the second half, Haugh did more of the dirty work to ensure UF's win.

How Thomas Haugh contributed to UF basketball's win down the stretch

With Samuel and Handlogten struggling throughout the game, Florida basketball coach Todd Golden turned to Haugh and fellow freshman Condon in the final four minutes of a tight game. Golden said he trusted both of them based on how they perform in practice.

"They're great, great competitors and they're young," Golden said. "So the fact that you have freshmen that bring it every day like that is unique, and I think it's been a big reason why we've been so good."

Haugh came up with two big plays down the stretch. The first was a running bank shot at the end of the shot clock with 1:43 remaining that put UF up 83-77. Then, with the Gators clinging to an 83-80 lead, Haugh jumped into the lane to grab an offensive rebound with 47 seconds left and was fouled. Haugh made one of two free throws to extend UF's lead to 84-80 and make it a two-possession game.

"Rebounding is something I know (Coach Golden) stresses a lot to me, and just always crash the boards," Haugh said. "So that time the ball I was able to go and get it.”

Haugh hasn't been afraid to throw his body around this season, and said he's gained confidence playing physical after offseason work with UF strength and training coach Victor Lopez. After weighing in at 200 pounds when first arriving on campus last spring, Haugh said he's now up to 215 pounds.

"(Coach Lopez) stressed it to me in the beginning, I didn’t really believe him how physical it was going to be, but it’s really physical out there," Haugh said. "So that needed weight, that needed strength is definitely a huge thing.”

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators basketball forward Thomas Haugh comes up big in clutch