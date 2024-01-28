Patience, persistence ignites James Colzie III's new gig as FAMU's head football coach | G. Thomas

The saying goes, “Dress for the job you want, not the job you have.”

And as I trailed new Florida A&M head football coach James Colzie III in Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse last Monday, I thought: “This is the guy.”

The former interim coach operated as if he already had the Rattlers’ 19th full-time head coach job locked up by the way he gracefully absorbed the duties of a head coach.

Colzie had a prospect and parent on campus as he registered the newest Rattler for classes. Then, he watched and supported his FAMU team in the weight room.

The new FAMU coach even went the extra mile (literally) by taking a recruiting trip to South Florida this week before Feb. 7's signing day.

However, despite his efforts, the gig wasn’t yet Colzie’s.

But, being around him highlighted that Colzie’s work for the FAMU football program wasn’t a façade.

Despite only being on the Rattlers’ staff for two seasons, the Miami native Colzie’s devotion and dedication to the Rattlers was amplified even more by others.

Running back and Celebration Bowl Offensive Most Valuable Player Kelvin Dean Jr. lobbied for Colzie to become the Rattlers’ next head coach on multiple occasions, most notably as a member of FAMU’s eight-person search committee.

Moreover, more offensive players, such as quarterback Junior Muratovic, tight end Jeremiah Pruitte, and offensive lineman Jalen Goss, endorsed Colzie, who primarily worked as the cornerbacks coach before landing FAMU’s head coaching job on Jan. 27.

It’s a testament to his command and influence within the Rattlers locker room.

Players have done right by Colzie with their repeated stamp of approval during the 26-day search process since former coach Willie Simmons departed to coach Duke’s running backs on Jan. 1.

And at last, FAMU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes gave Colzie the nod to lead Rattlers football as he hoped.

Now, it's time for Colzie to repay his supportive team by leading them to repeat for the Southwestern Athletic Conference title and Black College Football National Championship.

New FAMU football coach James Colzie no longer has to hope for the opportunity

One thing for sure is that Colzie doesn’t count eggs before they hatch.

He remained hopeful but not overzealous about getting the permanent role.

While on campus, Colzie told me he wasn’t moving his stuff into former FAMU head coach Simmons’ empty office or sitting at the desk. Colzie also wasn’t going to park in the designated head coach parking spot outside of Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse.

But now, he can take it all in as he stands on the shoulders of FAMU’s national-championship-winning coaches Jake Gaither, Rudy Hubbard, Billy Joe, and Willie Simmons.

“Ultimately, it’s up to the President and the AD,” Colzie told me last week as he remained optimistic about landing the FAMU head coach job.

“And hopefully, when they decide, James Colzie is the person they say.”

Well, it’s now a reality.

James Colzie III is FAMU's new Head Football Coach.

