Patience is the key for Falcons rookie Desmond Ridder

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota kept the team afloat for the first half of the 2022 season, but the former No. 2 overall pick’s performance has been inconsistent at best. Despite Mariota’s struggles, head coach Arthur Smith was reluctant to bench his starting QB while the team was fighting for a playoff spot.

Atlanta started off 4-4, but the team has since lost four out of five games to drop to 5-8. With just four games left in the 2022 season, the Falcons have finally made the decision to bench Mariota for rookie Desmond Ridder when the team returns from its bye week.

To those around the NFL, this was somewhat of a surprise, but Falcons fans have been calling for Ridder for weeks. The decision comes at a good time since Ridder will have an extra week to get ready for the team’s Week 15 matchup in New Orleans.

Preparation will be key for the third-round pick out of Cincinnati as he makes his debut against Atlanta’s most-hated rival. The Saints defeated the Falcons back in Week 1 after overcoming a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit.

In that game, Mariota passed for 215 yards and rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown on the ground. This was one of Mariota’s better passing performances, as he topped 200 passing yards just two other times this season.

It’s unreasonable to expect Ridder to step in and start winning games right away. After all, the quarterback spot is just one of a number of positions that have hindered the Falcons this year. Nonetheless, getting a look at Ridder before the season is over is necessary, especially for a team projected to have another top-10 pick in 2023.

Ridder was projected to go anywhere from the late-first round to the third round of the 2022 draft. Many felt Atlanta stole the former Cincinnati standout at pick No. 74 overall.

Ridder reportedly wowed several teams during the draft process, including the Falcons.

Desmond Ridder absolutely wowed evaluators in the draft process. Absolutely crushed interviews I was told. Including the ones he had with the Falcons. Not overly talented, but the complete package. Smart, athletic enough, leader, makes players around him better. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 8, 2022

With a dominant ground game to lean on, Atlanta appears to be setting Ridder up for success. The Saints have the 20th-ranked run defense, and the Falcons likely won’t ask him to do too much on Sunday.

Ridder has long been praised for his intelligence and leadership ability. We’ll see how prepared the rookie is in Week 15 when the live bullets start flying.

