Patrick Mahomes suffers longest sack in NFL history, doubles season interception total in first half vs. Dolphins

Patrick Mahomes got off to a rough start in Miami on Sunday.

The Chiefs quarterback who won Super Bowl MVP the last time he played in Hard Rock Stadium started Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins with an interception to Byron Jones on Kansas City’s first drive.

Historic sack of Mahomes

On Kansas City’s second drive? He made NFL history. And not in a good way. Mahomes dropped back on a third-and-12 play from the Kansas City 33-yard-line. And he just kept dropping.

A pair of Miami defenders gave chase before Jerome Baker finally caught up with him. He sacked him at the three-yard line for a 30-yard loss.

Yes — 30 yards.

If you’re wondering if that’s the longest sack in NFL history, it is. It ties the record held by Scott Galyon of the New York Giants, who sacked Arizona Cardinals quarterback Stoney Case for a 30-yard loss in 1997. It’s worse than Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow and Dolphins quarterback Bob Griese, who both suffered 29-yard sacks in their careers.

According to Pro Football Reference, it’s the biggest loss on an offensive play in NFL history that didn’t involve a fumble or an intentional safety.

More woes for Mahomes

Mahomes’ next drive didn’t go much better. He threw his second interception of the day to Eric Rowe, doubling his interception total for the entire season as Miami opened up an early 10-0 lead.

A 10-point doesn’t spell doom for the Kansas City offense. But Mahomes has never been in a hole quite like this one.

