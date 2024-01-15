Advertisement

Pathways to unlocking Dak Prescott’s potential | Sunday Night Blitz

Jason Fitz · Frank Schwab
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab discuss ideas on how Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott can reach the next level of on the field success. Hear the full conversation on “Sunday Night Blitz” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.