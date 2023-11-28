Is there a path to the College Football Playoff left for Ohio State?

Seated on a dais in a room adjacent to Michigan Stadium’s visiting locker room, quarterback Kyle McCord took a swig from a Dasani water bottle and held a long face as he listened to a question about Ohio State’s postseason fate.

The Buckeyes’ loss to Michigan on Saturday put them at serious risk of missing the College Football Playoff by knocking them from the ranks of the unbeatens.

“Our future is really not in our hands anymore,” McCord said, “so we’ll sit back and see what happens.”

For the second straight year, the Buckeyes are observers on the conference championship game weekend, hoping specific scenarios might play out and reposition them to make the four-team CFP.

It happened last December with Southern California’s loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game allowing the Buckeyes to take the Trojans’ spot.

Nov. 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Mi., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) looks for a play to be called during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium.

But Ohio State’s path to the playoff is more complicated this time around. A deep group of contenders means a lot more chaos must unfold in order for the Buckeyes to again backdoor into the playoff. ESPN’s Football Power Index leaves them with only an 8.6% chance of slipping into the playoff.

The cluster at the top of the rankings includes four 12-0 teams among Georgia, Michigan, Washington and Florida State. If all of them hold serve this week, then the Buckeyes have no real shot. No unbeaten team from a Power Five conference has ever been left out of the playoff.

Any scenario in which the Buckeyes return to the playoff involves the Seminoles losing to Louisville in the ACC championship game on Saturday.

It would leave the selection committee to weigh the Buckeyes’ resume with another one-loss team, and it’s possible quarterback Jordan Travis’ season-ending leg injury could damage Florida State’s candidacy at that point.

But before the committee can make the head-to-head comparison, the Buckeyes need other one-loss teams out of the picture in order to grab the fourth seed from the Seminoles, who were the lowest-ranked unbeaten last week.

Those include Alabama, Oregon and Texas, a trio of 11-1 teams who figure to fall out of contention if they falter. A two-team loss team has never reached the playoff.

A win by the Crimson Tide over Georgia in the SEC championship game could be particularly devastating for the Buckeyes’ odds as it would open the possibility of two teams from that league cracking the CFP, both the conference champion and the two-time defending national champion.

Texas toppling Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game would be a serious blow as well. The Longhorns’ upset of Alabama in September remains among the most impressive wins on any team’s resume, rivaling Michigan’s win over Ohio State, and their status as a league champion could give them an edge over the Buckeyes. Part of the selection committee’s protocols is to factor conference titles when the teams are comparable.

If Washington also defeats Oregon on Friday night, the circumstances become more clear-cut, but it’s not certain that a victory by the Ducks would cost Ohio State a playoff berth. The Ducks would be in, but the Buckeyes would have a case over the Huskies, who would be another one-loss team, though not a conference champion.

The effect of the outcome of the Big Ten championship game is minimal for the Buckeyes, but a win by Michigan over Iowa would help.

It would leave Ohio State with a more palatable loss at the hands of the Wolverines, allowing it to make the argument that it lost by only six points to one of the highest ranked unbeaten teams.

A lot must break the Buckeyes' way in the days ahead.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

