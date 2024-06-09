Has the path become clear for Manchester City to sign a Brazilian international?

Has the path become clear for Manchester City to make their move for Brazilian international Bruno Guimaraes? The world champions have been heavily linked with a summer move for the Newcastle United midfielder. Now a new report indicates that Guimaraes prefers a move to Manchester City over any of the other suitors for his services.

Will Lancaster has reported for GIVEMESPORT that Bruno Guimaraes has decided that Manchester City is his preferred option if he is to depart Newcastle this summer. Lancaster adds to his report that Arsenal and PSG are also interested in signing the Brazilian international. Furthermore, Lancaster also reports that Manchester City are planning to make a move for Guimaraes. Lastly, Lancaster also reports that Newcastle do not want to sell Guimaraes this summer. But they may be powerless to stop the Brazilian international from leaving if City do make a move for the Brazilian international.

Bruno Guimaraes would immediately strengthen Manchester City’s midfield options.

Manchester City’s need to find support for Rodri is well documented. While Guimaraes could do the role he could also play alongside City’s midfield general. That is a mouth-watering proposition given that their games do seem well-suited to playing together. The pairing would give Pep Guardiola’s side a strong double pivot at the base of their midfield. That would allow players such as Phil Foden to do their best work with solid support behind them.

There is also the possibility that either player could drift forward when paired together. Rodri’s strengths going forward are well known but Bruno Guimaraes is also a dangerous player in the final third. If Manchester City do land the Newcastle United midfielder this possibility does appear to be one that would be explored by Pep Guardiola. Mateo Kovacic showed the importance of playing someone alongside Rodri during the latter stages of the 23/24 season. A player such as Bruno Guimaraes would likely give Guardiola another quality option to support Rodri.

With Will Lancaster’s report that Guimaraes prefers a move to Manchester City it seems that City’s path to signing the Brazilian is becoming clear. It would be a costly move for the champions but it could be one well worth paying for Manchester City.