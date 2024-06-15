The path to our 15th Coppa Italia crown

Exactly one month ago, Juventus lifted a record-extending 15th Coppa Italia trophy in Rome with victory in the final against Atalanta, decided by Dusan Vlahovic's first-half strike.

But just how did Juventus get to conquer that final in mid-May? Today is a great day to retrace those steps and recall the journey through the competition.

GOALS GALORE

Juve's first fixture in the competition took place on the fourth day of 2024 at home, in the Round of 16, against Salernitana. Just a few seconds into the game, the visitors took the lead through Ikwuemesi, yet the Bianconeri react immediately through Miretti before Cambiaso, ten minutes before the end of the first half, put the hosts ahead after Danilo's neat pass. In the second half the Bianconeri open the floodgates, with goals from Rugani, Bronn's own goal and two beauties from Yildiz and Weah securing a resounding 6-1 win.

Seven days later it was already quarter-final time as Juventus hosted Frosinone at the Allianz Stadium. Unlike in the previous round, the match immediately went the Bianconeri's - or, rather, Milik's - way. The Polish striker netted two goals in the first half and one at the start of the second half to secure his hat-trick, with a superb right-footed volley from Yildiz sealing off a deserved 4-0 victory.

CHIESA, VLAHOVIC AND MILIK'S STRIKE IN ROME

The semi-final draw pitted the Bianconeri against Lazio. The first leg played on 2 April was won 2-0 by the Bianconeri, who took the lead a few minutes after the restart: a wonderful header from Cambiaso cut the opponents defence in two and put Chiesa in front of the goal, the Juventus number 7 making no mistake. A quarter of an hour later it was instead Vlahovic who, after a series of feints, finished with his left foot to make it 2-0, taking a healthy lead into the second leg.

Twenty days later it was time for the return leg, this time at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The match did not go according to plan as Lazio, with two goals from Castellanos cancelled out the Bianconeri's advantage from the first match. It was Milik's strike in the 83rd minute, however, that took us into the final: the number 14 was on hand at the far post to turn in Weah's cross to secure his side's ticket to the final.

DV9 GIVES US THE WIN

A month ago, on 15 May, the 2023/2024 Coppa Italia final took place: the opponent was Atalanta in a packed Stadio Olimpico. And the final began in the best possible way: another wonderful pass by Cambiaso into space put Vlahovic through on goal, the Serbian fighting off his marker before smartly slotting in what would turn out to be the game's only goal - the goal that secured Coppa Italia number 15 in Juventus' history.