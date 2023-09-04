A path to 10 wins or a spiral to 10 losses? Which road will the 2023 Chicago Bears follow?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles needed three words to define his expectations as his team tries to reach the next level this season.

“Win more games,” Poles said Wednesday in his last news conference before the Bears open the season Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

That shouldn’t be difficult given that the 2022 team won just three. The question, then, is how many more games?

The Bears’ over/under win total is 7.5 games. But this team has enough variables in the second year of Poles’ rebuild to think it could win a few more or less.

A young quarterback who needs to make a significant leap in the passing game. A retooled offensive line and wide receiver corps that needs to help him get there. A hungry defense that needs to get better against the run and pass. A coach that needs to prove the foundation he is setting can produce results on the field.

So are you an optimist or a pessimist? Might the Bears be a 10-win team and make the playoffs? Or might they be a 10-loss team, leaving questions about what’s next?

Let’s look at the path the Bears could take to 10 wins or 10 losses through 10 variable situations.

Best-case scenario

Fields proves he is far more than an athletic playmaker on the ground. He still shows off his electric running ability that resulted in 1,143 rushing yards last season. But with an improved offensive line and skill-position players and a deeper knowledge of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s system in their second season together, Fields takes the passing game to the next level, going well above the 2,242 yards he threw for last season. He gets the ball out quicker and displays improved decision making — and decreases his sack and interception rates. He consistently pushes the ball downfield, with some explosive passing plays mixed in, to give the Bears the balanced attack they need to be successful. Fields cements himself as the face and leader of the team’s future.

Worst-case scenario

The second season of the Fields-Getsy union doesn’t produce the expected improvement in the passing game. Fields still relies too heavily on his legs to make plays when there are passes to be made and continues to expose himself to big hits that test his ability to stay healthy. Even with improved receivers, he doesn’t get the ball out quickly enough and his decision-making results in too many turnovers. Those issues make it difficult for him to lead winning drives, and the Bears don’t pull out close games. They are left with major questions about whether Fields should be their quarterback moving forward.

2. Offensive line

Best-case scenario

Poles’ offseason investments pay off. Rookie right tackle Darnell Wright proves that he was worthy of the No. 10 draft pick and that the transition to the NFL isn’t too big for him. Right guard Nate Davis comes back from the issues that sidelined him for much of training camp and lives up to the three-year, $30 million contract he signed. A stronger, more experienced Braxton Jones shows that Poles made a wise decision to keep him entrenched at left tackle. The experience of Cody Whitehair, Dan Feeney and Lucas Patrick helps fortify the interior of the line until Teven Jenkins returns from injured reserve and puts together a strong rest of the season. A cohesive group helps the Bears again lead the league in rushing behind Khalil Herbert and D’onta Foreman while also giving Fields better protection.

Worst-case scenario

The plague of injuries that has depleted the offensive line over the last year-plus continues. Davis’ lack of work in the preseason affects his start to the year. Jenkins’ stint on IR with a calf injury stretches well beyond the first four games and he doesn’t shed the injury-prone label. Whitehair, Patrick and Wright continue to play through injury issues. The line doesn’t do enough to keep Fields from being the most-sacked quarterback in the league for the second season in a row.

3. Receiving corps

Best-case scenario

Bears fans are reminded what a No. 1 receiver looks like from Week 1 when DJ Moore shows off the playmaking ability that helped him top 1,100 receiving yards in three seasons. Darnell Mooney comes back stronger than before from his 2022 ankle injury, and Fields’ connection with him from previous seasons also returns. Chase Claypool gets healthy, and the progress he showed early in training camp shows up in games. He becomes the big-body threat the Bears envisioned. Velus Jones Jr. and Tyler Scott continue their development, minimize mistakes and become productive depth players. Tight end Cole Kmet lives up to his contract extension.

Worst-case scenario

Despite his ability to produce with many quarterbacks in his career, Moore can’t rescue Fields because Fields doesn’t accurately get him the ball enough. Mooney takes longer to shake off the rust from his injury absence. Claypool continues to deal with injuries and fails to quiet the chorus of people who question whether the Bears made the wrong decision in trading for him. The development of Jones remains slow, and the nuances of the NFL make the transition difficult for Scott. The passing game doesn’t blossom.

4. Defensive line

Best-case scenario

Yannick Ngakoue gives the Bears exactly what they paid him for — more sacks. And with a chip on his shoulder from talk of him being only a pass rusher, he also helps shore up the run defense. DeMarcus Walker proves his preseason absence was no big deal for a veteran and builds on his seven-sack season with the Tennessee Titans last year. Dominique Robinson makes a leap in his second season. The Bears move well above their league-low 20 sacks in 2022, which also helps produce more takeaways. Rasheem Green and Khalid Kareem help improve the run defense, while tackles Justin Jones and Andrew Billings are strong mentors to rookies Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens, who push for more playing time by midseason.

Worst-case scenario

Ngakoue provides a boost to the pass rush, but Poles didn’t add enough depth to make the Bears better at getting after quarterbacks. Walker’s preseason injury hampers his acclimation to the defense, and he has a slow start. Robinson remains a big work in progress through his second season. Dexter and Pickens don’t adapt quickly enough to the NFL or to the Bears defense to make an impact this season. After giving up 157.3 rushing yards per game in 2022, the coaches and new players don’t dig the Bears out of being one of the worst run defenses in the league for a second straight season.

5. Rest of the defense

Best-case scenario

Linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards prove to be difference makers in the middle of coordinator Alan Williams’ defense. The secondary becomes a formidable unit, led by cornerback Jaylon Johnson, whose offseason focus on takeaways pays off. Kyler Gordon is more comfortable in his second season while focusing only on playing nickel. Safeties Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker come back from injuries to be dynamic playmakers. Rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson fits right in with his aggressiveness and confidence. The Bears become a top-10 defense in takeaways.

Worst-case scenario

Like the offensive line, injuries to key defensive players hinder the unit from jelling and the defense is out of sync through some big September games. Johnson again plays solid defense but fails to build on his one career interception. Brisker’s absence lingers into the season, throwing off the start of a big year of growth. As in the preseason, Stevenson learns some tough lessons about how not to cross the line while still playing with an edge.

6. Coaching

Best-case scenario

The foundation Matt Eberflus tried to set last season with the HITS principle begins to show up with tangible results in games, including increased takeaways. The buy-in from players grows, and Eberflus continues to earn their trust by running an organized, disciplined team and making sound in-game decisions. With increased comfort from Fields and better weapons, Getsy’s offense takes off. The culture-building Eberflus tried to do this offseason, focusing on players’ minds, bodies and spirits, fuels a good vibe on a growing team.

Worst-case scenario

As the losses pile up, the HITS principle wears on players, especially those who have been in the system for two years, and the hustle, intensity and discipline wears off. Eberflus finds it hard to keep his players engaged, and the team culture takes a hit. The coaching staff no longer can lean on the idea that “close losses” have meaning with a roster with increased talent, and it faces some tough questions about how it’s going to fix it.

7. Special teams

Best-case scenario

Cairo Santos continues to be one of the most accurate field-goal kickers in the league, building on his 90.6% rate over the last three seasons. The extra-point issues that briefly plagued him last year are solved. Kick returner Velus Jones Jr. holds on to the ball and makes some electric returns. New punt returner Trent Taylor’s consistency is a sigh of relief for Bears leadership. Poles can “go grab a snack and go to the bathroom” and not worry about the punt being muffed.

Worst-case scenario

Santos’ extra-point woes return. Jones’ ball-security issues return. Even with the addition of Taylor, the curse of the Bears punt returner returns.

8. Backup quarterbacks

Best-case scenario

With improved protection, fewer carries and a little luck, Fields stays healthy for the entire season. The Bears don’t need to turn to a backup. Nathan Peterman stays in his role as a veteran asset to Fields. Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent gets a year of development without the Bears having to test whether the leap from Division II to the NFL is too much for him to handle.

Worst-case scenario

The Bears’ mistake in making P.J. Walker their backup in the offseason rears its head — even though Walker is gone. They need a replacement for Fields at some point and have to decide between Peterman, who has started only one game since 2018, and Bagent, who never has started in the NFL.

9. Division race

Best-case scenario

With the offense and defense making enough strides, the Bears take advantage of a wide-open NFC North. They give Eberflus his first win in the division — and then add a couple more — on the way to a playoff berth a year earlier than most expected in Poles’ rebuild.

Worst-case scenario

The Packers make a seamless transition from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love, starting with a season-opening victory over the Bears that marks their ninth straight in the rivalry. Meanwhile, the Bears still can’t get it together with Fields and remain at the bottom of the NFC North for the second straight season.

10. Big picture

Best-case scenario

Fields answers the question about whether he is the quarterback of the future with a definitive yes. Eberflus, Getsy, Williams and special teams coordinator Richard Hightower have their units thriving. With a playoff berth in his second season, Poles believes he’s well on the way to creating a championship team, with just a few more additions needed.

Worst-case scenario

A second straight season with double-digit losses brings into focus questions about the future of not only Fields, but also the coaching staff. The pressure also begins to mount for Poles, who still needs to show his acquisitions are moving the Bears to better results.