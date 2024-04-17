Paterson mayor in talks with MLB to host game at historic Hinchliffe Stadium

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – The MLB is in talks with Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh about possibly holding a baseball game at the historic Hinchliffe Stadium, he said on PIX11 Morning News.

Hinchliffe Stadium reopened back in 2023 after being closed for nearly 30 years. It was originally built in 1932 and was home to the Newark Eagles, New York Black Yankees, New York Cubans and other teams.

Part of the stadium is home to a museum that features the history of Negro league baseball.

Sayegh also spoke about a recent fire that displaced dozens of families, the police department and other topics.

