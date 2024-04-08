Paterson mayor requests Giants’ Leonard Marshall be named to Hall of Fame

Former New York Giants defensive end Leonard Marshall had a storied career, getting named to several Pro Bowls, winning two Super Bowls and having his name enshrined in the team’s esteemed Ring of Honor.

Now, he is being touted for another honor — the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Not by the usual suspects, though, but by Andre Sayegh, the Mayor of the City of Paterson, New Jersey.

Sayegh sent the Pro Football Hall of Fame a letter urging them to consider Marshall for the ultimate honor that can be bestowed upon a player.

“Leonard Marshall is a Hall of Fame human being,” Sayegh said in his letter, via NorthJersey.com.

“During the peak of the pandemic when very few African American men were getting vaccinated, Leonard Marshall came to Paterson and issued a call to action for African American men to get vaccinated.”

Of course, the Hall has its own process and will likely read the letter and take Marshall’s candidacy into account but the reality is that Marshall has never been considered for induction.

Since his retirement from the NFL in 1995, Marshall has not once been listed as a finalist for induction. Will Sayegh’s letter get them to take another look at him? We’ll see.

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire