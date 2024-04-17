Paterson hopes to bring MLB game to Hinchliffe Stadium

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Awaiting a potential call-up to the big leagues is Paterson’s historic Hinchliffe Stadium.

Mayor Andre Sayegh told the PIX11 Morning News Wednesday he’s looking to bring a Major League Baseball game to the venue that was home to Negro League Baseball.

“I can confirm we’ve been talking with Major League executives,” said Sayegh. “We expect a visit next month, so we feel like we’re getting close.”

Major League Baseball is set to host a game at another historic Negro Leagues field in Alabama later this year.

“I think it would help the area a lot,” said Calvin Whitty, who was born in Paterson and used to watch his uncle race here at Hinchliffe.

“I was probably ten years old,” said Whitty.

A big Yankees fan, he would love to see his Bronx Bombers perhaps play the Mets here.

“Oh, it would be good. I wouldn’t have to travel to New York,” Whitty said with a laugh.

The historic venue has garnered buzz lately, recently hosting international soccer matches and the opening of the Charles Muth Museum last week, telling the story of the Negro Leagues and the legends who played here.

“The honor it would just give to those players to bring Major League Baseball back would just be something absolutely amazing,” said museum director Jessica Bush.

“Things are happening around Hinchliffe, and we want to be part of it,” said Abe Aguayo, director of the Paterson Old Timer’s Youth Baseball League. “It is a great idea. Our league’s primarily all minorities, 99 percent minorities and most of the kids’ dream is to make it to the major leagues.”

