Patched-up Lando Norris has high hopes of ending wait for first grand prix win

Lando Norris is sporting a small plaster on the bridge of his nose here in Miami, the legacy of a boat-related ‘incident’ in Amsterdam last week.

“I wish it was a cooler story, but sadly it isn’t,” Norris told reporters when asked what exactly had happened at the party hosted by his Dutch DJ friend Martin Garrix.

Images which appeared on social media in the immediate aftermath, of Norris’ face, wrapped in bandages, looking like Frankenstein’s monster, had made it appear as if the McLaren driver had gone 12 rounds with Mike Tyson.

The truth, Norris insisted, was far more mundane. He went to clink glasses with a friend, chipped the rim of his glass and then cut his nose as he drank from it. Norris says he did not even notice he had cut himself until friends pointed out he was bleeding and tried to patch him up.

He refused to be embarrassed. “It was just a good day with my friends,” he reflected. “Wherever I am in the world, if I can spend a few days with my friends I’m going to enjoy it.

“It’s nothing to be embarrassed about, people made a bigger deal out of it than it was. It was just a little cut but I am not embarrassed. You can’t hide in the world today. Not that I’m trying to hide.”

The bigger question is whether Norris is going to slice through the field in Miami this weekend. The 24 year-old has not yet won a race in over 100 starts. But he is getting closer.

McLaren have consistently been the third quickest team this season after Red Bull and Ferrari, and Norris drove particularly well in China last time out, taking pole in the sprint and then finishing second to Max Verstappen in the main race, an outstanding drive that saw him win the fan vote as Driver of the Day.

Norris knows that first win is within his grasp. It may still require a DNF on the part of Verstappen for now. But McLaren are getting closer on merit. And the Woking team are sporting a significant upgrade package this weekend. Or rather, Norris is. Team mate Oscar Piastri is getting about half the package. But on Norris’ car at least there will be a new front wing, new front suspension geometry, a revised front brake duct and winglet, a completely revised floor, and new bodywork and engine cover.

“I’m expecting a decent race,” admitted Norris, who was speaking before practice on Friday where he suffered a power steering issue and finished well down the pack. “If you look at last year, obviously we were pretty poor. I picked up some damage at Turn 1. Oscar had issues with his car. Even the year before we weren’t great.

“But when you look at this year we have performed well at pretty much every circuit and we’ve generally been the third quickest team. So that’s where we should be. We’ll be pretty disappointed if we’re any lower and pleasantly surprised if we’re any higher. And that’s really our target.”

It remains to be seen whether that optimism is born out. After Saturday’s sprint race, which starts at 5pm UK time, there will be a qualifying session for Sunday’s grand prix at 9pm. Norris will hope he has good reason to let his hair down again, even if he does not particularly enjoy the attention.

“You have more people in every place who recognise us who are just watching TV and are not specifically racing fans who recognise you,” he reflected of his boat incident.

“It is definitely worse than a few years ago, it’s hard to go undercover. Do I wish I was seen less? Yes, but it is part of it. t I am sure it’s a lot worse for more people, like Lewis who is even more famous. I’m sure a lot of people wish they could be in Formula 1 – so you win some and you lose some, that’s just part of it.”

