Pat Tillman Honor Run marks five years in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Tillman Honor Run will take place on Saturday, April 13 at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs. It’s a run to honor Pat Tillman, a fallen military hero, and also supports our heroes still serving.

Tillman was a Pro Football player who joined the Army as a Ranger, but after 9/11, he lost his life while serving. Vanessa Mori Fry, joined FOX21 Morning News on Monday, April 8 to share how people can get signed up.

“We’re trying to get more runners, get more people involved to spread the word about Pat Tillman, his life and legacy, and also the Pat Tillman Foundation because they do some amazing, amazing things,” said Fry, who added that there are more than 36 runs hosted throughout the United States.

The run in Colorado Springs will begin at 9 a.m. local time on Saturday and it’s $42 to sign up.

Proceeds from the race will go to the Pat Tillman Foundation, which offers scholarships for Active Duty military, veterans, and military spouses. To register, click the link above.

