After the 9/11 attacks killed thousands of Americans, many considered joining the effort to keep our nation safe. Some did.

One gave up his NFL career and, two years later, gave his life to the cause.

Former Cardinals safety Pat Tillman died 20 years ago today, killed in action in Afghanistan.

Tillman turned down a contract offer from the Cardinals to join the U.S. Army, enlisting with his brother, Kevin. Tillman ultimately spent only four seasons in the NFL.

His death initially was attributed to enemy combatants. It was later revealed that Tillman was killed by friendly fire, a fact that was concealed from Tillman's family and the public.

Regardless, Tillman gave his life for his country. He died as a hero. He lived as a hero. He walked away from the safety the military provides and joined in the effort to provide it.

His example is a reminder that everyone who serves accepts the risk of the same outcome. They serve anyway.

Some have suggested that Tillman should have a bronze bust in the Hall of Fame. While he didn't play long enough to earn enshrinement in the usual way, his life and death merit the kind of recognition that the Hall of Fame should be proud to extend to his life and his memory.