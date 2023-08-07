Pat Surtain ranked No. 49 on NFL Top 100 list voted on by players

More Glory ! Best Is Yet To Come 🙏🏾 https://t.co/kA4z43TI9p — Patrick Surtain (@PatSurtainll) August 1, 2023

As NFL training camp season is officially underway, the Denver Broncos are gearing up under their first season with future Hall of Fame head coach Sean Payton. While Payton’s main thing is to shape the underwhelming offense, the defense, led by Pat Surtain, aims to make 2023 a banner year.

Surtain’s play on the field is continuously getting rewarded, as he has been ranked as the 49th best NFL player in the league, voted by his peers.

Surtain’s stats in 2022: 60 tackles, two interceptions, and ten pass deflections powered his way onto the list. With Payton steering a new culture for the Broncos, Surtain will have a coach that will match the intensity he helped bring to the defense with his play. Surtain will also play for a new defensive coordinator in Vance Joseph, as Joseph will look to build upon Surtain’s and the defense play. Congratulations to Surtain for landing on this list.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire