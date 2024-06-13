Pat Surtain named best 9th overall pick of the last decade

Pat Surtain is one of the NFL’s best defensive players and an anchor for the Denver Broncos’ defense.

Drafted by Denver in 2021, Surtain has over-delivered as a two-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro (2022). Although he only has seven interceptions in his three-year career, he has established himself as a shutdown corner, whom quarterbacks are skeptical to target. PS2 has proven himself to be a franchise cornerstone.

Curt Popejoy, writer for Draft Wire appears to think highly of Surtain’s production and franchise value, too. He recently named Surtain as the best ninth-overall draft pick from the last decade.

Two other cornerbacks made the list — Sauce Gardner (who was picked fourth overall in 2022) and Marlon Humphrey (who was picked 16th overall in 2017).

Surtain will aim to help Sean Payton in his second season at the helm attempt to turn around the franchise during the 2024 NFL season. To view the complete list of best picks at spots 1-32, visit Draft Wire.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire