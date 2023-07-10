Pat Surtain II: Javonte Williams looks good, can't wait for him to get out there

While running back Javonte Williams got off to a solid start in 2022, his second pro season was derailed by a torn ACL suffered in Week Four.

On Sunday, Williams told reporters at a youth football camp that he feels he'll be ready to go when training camp starts later this month.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II, who co-hosted the event, didn't make any big declarations when it comes to the running back's health. But he did seem encouraged by Williams' progress.

"Javonte looks good , man," Surtain said, via Troy Renck of Denver7. "I can't wait for him to get back out there and play with the fellas.”

Williams rushed for 903 yards with four touchdowns and caught 43 passes for 316 yards with three TDs in 17 games as a rookie, splitting time in the backfield with Melvin Gordon. He recorded 204 yards on 47 carries and caught 16 passes for 76 yards before his season was cut short by the knee injury.

If Williams is healthy to start the season, that will be a significant boost to the Denver offense in its first year under head coach Sean Payton.