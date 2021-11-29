Pat Surtain II gets picks on back-to-back drives, including 70-yard TD

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
When the Denver Broncos spent the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft on Alabama cornerback Pat Surtain II, instead of a quarterback, there were many who thought they would eventually regret their decision.

If that regret is ever to come, it won’t be anytime soon, after the performance Surtain had in Sunday’s big win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Surtain picked off Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on back-to-back drives, finishing each possession in an end zone.

The first pick ended a potential scoring drive for the Chargers in the end zone, while the second turned into a 70-yard touchdown the other way.

Surtain is making his Pro Bowler dad proud, for sure.

