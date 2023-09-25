Pat Surtain’s dad posted an interesting tweet during Broncos’ blowout loss

Sunday was a homecoming game for Pat Surtain II, but the Miami Dolphins spoiled the cornerback’s return to his home state.

Surtain was born and raised in Florida before going on to play college football at Alabama. He was picked by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. Since then, he has emerged as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

Surtain returned to Florida on Sunday for the Broncos’ showdown with the Dolphins. Denver was absolutely embarrassed in Miami, losing 70-20, marking the worst defeat in franchise history.

During the game, PS2’s dad, Patrick Surtain Sr., posted this tweet:

Toiling in the soil!! SMH 2 you deserve better — PAT SURTAINl (@psurtain23) September 24, 2023

Broncos fans can only hope PS2 doesn’t become disgruntled himself and try to leave for greener pastures.

The elder Surtain played in the NFL from 1998-2008, spending the first eight years of his career with the Dolphins. Surtain Sr. also served as an assistant coach for Miami’s defensive staff in 2022 (he now coaches FSU’s defensive backs).

The younger Surtain is easily Denver’s best defensive player, but even he struggled on Sunday. Broncos fans can only hope brighter days are ahead.

