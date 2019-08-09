Pat Shurmur won’t “play the what-ifs” about quarterbacks

Giants coach Pat Shurmur told those looking to see a full-fledged quarterback competition to “slow your roll” after Thursday night’s preseason opener.

Eli Manning heard boos at MetLife Stadium after going three-and-out to open the game and Daniel Jones earned cheers by going 5-of-5 and throwing a touchdown against the Jets. Jones was set to play more, but the Giants pulled him after a weather delay paused the game for an hour.

On Friday, Shurmur stood firm that nothing about the quarterback situation changed on Thursday night. He called Manning the team’s starter and refused to go down the road on a question about what would happen if Jones continues to thrive in the preseason.

“Listen, we’re not going to play the what-ifs,” Shurmur said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “I would say this: Nothing has changed. This was the first game. I expect Daniel to play well and go out and improve.”

Shurmur will only be fielding more questions about the quarterback position if that happens, although that could probably be filed under good problems to have.